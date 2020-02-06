Costo has offered special discounts on Audi vehicles in the past. Now, it's working to save you money on the all-electric 2019 Audi e-tron through its member-exclusive program. According to CarsDirect, you may be able to save up to $13,000, but it factors the $7,500 federal EV tax credit into that figure.

Costco may not be the first place many people look when they're in the market for a new car. However, the Costco Auto Program offers members low, preset pricing on new and used cars. It also provides an easy and hassle-free buying process. This is important since the traditional dealership experience can prove time-consuming and frustrating.

CarsDirect based its recent report on a dealer incentive bulletin highlighting a program that started on January 17 and runs through March 31. It gives Costco members $2,000 in bonus cash, plus a $500 Costco cash card if they fill out a survey after their purchase. In addition, Audi is providing dealers with a $3,000 Marketing Allowance that's paired with a current financing promotion of .99% APR over 66 months.

With that said, CarsDirect says the marketing allowance isn't being advertised, so you may have to shop around for the best deal. At any rate, it points out that although the e-tron starts at $75,795, adding up all the discounts could put its price close to $60,000.

For people who are comparison shopping, CarsDirect says Jaguar is currently offering a $5,000 cash incentive on the all-electric I-Pace crossover.