How do electric cars fare when it comes to preheating? Can the battery get the car warm enough to melt the snow quickly? One would think a hot gas engine would do the trick much more readily. This Tesla owner decides to put it to the test by comparing his new Model 3 to an older Ford Fusion.

Electric cars get a bad wrap when it comes to winter weather. This is mostly due to range loss and slow charging, however. If you already have range anxiety about your EV, and then your range drops significantly in cold temps and it won't charge quickly, you may be distressed.

On the other hand, EVs have been proven to handle snowy conditions quite well. This is due to their heavy weight, low and even center of gravity, instant torque, and advanced traction control. Not to mention, all-wheel drive is pretty common in electric cars and plug-in hybrids. The Tesla owner in the video tests this out as well, but not on the road. He wants to see how easily these cars can get out of a snow-covered driveway that hasn't been shoveled or salted.

Do you own an EV? Do you also have an ICE car, too? Let us know your winter weather experiences in the comment section below. If you have any unique tips or tricks, share them to help our audience.

Video Description via Charging Chats on YouTube: