The Mach-E debuted to much fanfare last year, and while it's still about a year away from going on sale, Ford has been eagerly gathering pre-orders from eager fans. The decision to make this pure electric vehicle a Mustang was controversial, but its terrific specs are not. The First Edition version has an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles along with a mid-5-second 0-60 time. All four 19-inch wheels are turned by an electric all-wheel-drive system, and First Editions come with special red calipers, contrasting interior stitching, and brushed aluminum pedals. The best option, though, is the Grabber Blue Metallic color that's only available on First Editions.

The winner will also get access to Electrify America's network of 150 kW fast chargers via the FordPass Charging Network, so you'll always be close to a quick fill-up of electrons.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

108 Photos

