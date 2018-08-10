Dongfeng-Nissan Reveals Grand Future Electric Car Plans
Dongfeng-Nissan joint venture targets 30% electrified sales by 2022
Dongfeng Motor Company Limited (DFL), a Chinese joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng, re-confirmed its goal to introduce 20 electrified models (all-electric or e-POWER series hybrids) under four brands by 2022.
The “Green 2022 Plan” rollout envisions a focus on green products, production and materials reuse. Some 30% of total car sales by the DFL are to be electrified models.
DFL will begin by utilizing electric Nissan tech, but at the same time within three years key e-components will be 100% localized.
Currently, Nissan e-Power series hybrids are non-plug-ins, but that could change at some point in the future if particular models are equipped with bigger batteries.
“As part of its green production efforts, energy-saving methods will be applied to operations, and three solar power generation parks will be established, with the goal of achieving a 20% reduction in energy consumption and a CO2 emission reduction equivalent to the absorption of 200,000 mu of forest (accumulated to 2022).
Additionally, intelligent water systems will contribute to a 35% reduction in water usage. And to reduce environmental pollutants, an investment of RMB 1 billion will be made to upgrade 27 paint shops in Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Xiangyang and Dalian, reducing VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions by 50%.
Further, DFL plans to introduce advanced battery regeneration technology to lower environmental pollution, increase vehicle recycling value and reduce waste. Commercial energy storage will put recycled batteries to use, providing a stable power supply for local communities and industries once energy users reach peak electricity consumption.”
4 Comments on "Dongfeng-Nissan Reveals Grand Future Electric Car Plans"
But will Nissan ever correct the Wilting battery packs? Most other aspects of the car are great but the battery which is half the car is the worst on the market. Fix it or get out of the business. It has defeated so many buyers that never want to drive electric again.
You beat me to it.
Battery capacity loss/ degradation is well known and much discussed on the MyNissanLeaf Forum.
A good rule of thumb, for Leaf battery degradation, in moderate climates (70-90*F daytime temps.) is about 1% capacity loss every 120 days (3% per year, w/variable of + or – 1/2%).
YRMV.
One model only powered by gasoline and one only powered by electricity. Talk about putting the opposites in the same announcement.
Nissan is starting to look like Toyota, more laggard than leader.