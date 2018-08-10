Dongfeng-Nissan Reveals Grand Future Electric Car Plans

55 M BY MARK KANE

Dongfeng-Nissan joint venture targets 30% electrified sales by 2022

Dongfeng Motor Company Limited (DFL), a Chinese joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng, re-confirmed its goal to introduce 20 electrified models (all-electric or e-POWER series hybrids) under four brands by 2022.

The “Green 2022 Plan” rollout envisions a focus on green products, production and materials reuse. Some 30% of total car sales by the DFL are to be electrified models.

DFL will begin by utilizing electric Nissan tech, but at the same time within three years key e-components will be 100% localized.

Currently, Nissan e-Power series hybrids are non-plug-ins, but that could change at some point in the future if particular models are equipped with bigger batteries.