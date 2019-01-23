Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 175,000
Roughly 20,000 were produced so far this year.
According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Tesla produced cumulatively more than 175,000 Tesla Model 3.
Today, the counter indicates 175,870 Model 3 produced, which means 20,208 units produced so far in January.
The most important news is that the average rate of production finally is at around 5,000 per week. The Tesla Model 3 Tracker shows 4,992 per week, which is one of the highest levels and gives hope for further increase in the near future.
The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter.
Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – 61,394 produced and 63,150 delivered
- Total by the end of 2018’Q4 – 155,662 produced and 147,610 delivered
- 2019’Q1 – already 20,208 produced (estimated)
Tesla registered 265,119 VIN numbers for the Model 3, out of which over 71,000 so far were in this month. Most of the latest registrations are for all-wheel-drive cars (over 58,000) and for international markets – outside of North America (over 44,000).
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model 3 VINs
10 Comments on "Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 175,000"
[quote]So far this year, Tesla registered 265,119 VIN numbers[/quote]
Uh, no, that’s the overall total. The total for this year is the same as for this month, given that we’re in January.
Thanks!
Go Tesla! Now let’s start removing the bundled PUP option, release the $35K version and allow leasing…
Tesla will have to coordinate that with loss of incentives in USA or they risk a sales plummet after the incentives are lowered.
The 4,992 per week is the average for the last 3 months(13 week average) not what they are currently producing!! If you look at the light green bars that indicate the current rate which is around 6200 per week… That’s why the 3 month average is moving up..
They say Tesla produced 20,200 in January. They also say it produced 15,500 (4700/week for 3.3 weeks).
Whichever number you want, Bloomberg can deliver 🙂
Bloomberg also change historical numbers retrospectively. So apart from reporting vin number registration correctly I do not hold there Tesla production stat in high regard.
And the best part is that every single one of them — just like Bolts and Leafs and the 27,000 different EVs sold in China, etc. — will run for their entire service lives fueled by the tears of oil company execs.
Exactley!!
Great news!
Can we hope for 7k/week before END of q1?
Elon, please offer the hitch option in the european/ northern countries. Sales will soar!