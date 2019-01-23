Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 175,000

1 H BY MARK KANE

Roughly 20,000 were produced so far this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Tesla produced cumulatively more than 175,000 Tesla Model 3.

Today, the counter indicates 175,870 Model 3 produced, which means 20,208 units produced so far in January.

The most important news is that the average rate of production finally is at around 5,000 per week. The Tesla Model 3 Tracker shows 4,992 per week, which is one of the highest levels and gives hope for further increase in the near future.

The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter.

Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered



2018’Q4 – 61,394 produced and 63,150 delivered

Total by the end of 2018’Q4 – 155,662 produced and 147,610 delivered

2019’Q1 – already 20,208 produced (estimated)

Tesla registered 265,119 VIN numbers for the Model 3, out of which over 71,000 so far were in this month. Most of the latest registrations are for all-wheel-drive cars (over 58,000) and for international markets – outside of North America (over 44,000).

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model 3 VINs