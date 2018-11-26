6 H BY MARK KANE

Santiago will get 100 Yutong E12 electric buses

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. (or simply Yutong) – a Chinese bus manufacturer – received an order for 100 all-electric buses for Buses Vule and STP Santiago in Chile.

Over the past 15 years the company sold over 20,000 diesel buses in Latin America and now will become a major player also in EVs in Chile, which intends to switch public transportation to electricity by 2050.

The Yutong E12 for Santiago will be equipped with a 324 kWh battery, which combined with the ability to recharge at 150 kW (DC) in around two hours, should enable it to replace diesel buses 1:1.

Yutong is not new to EVs. The company sold 67,568 buses in 2017, including 24,865 New Energy Buses, which is more than BYD (around 13,000).

In total, Yutong sold more than 100,000 New Energy Buses (mostly battery electric, we assume).