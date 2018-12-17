Chevrolet Bolt EV Traction Motor – Deep Dive: Video

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Class is in session.

If you have ever been curious about the drive unit that puts the Chevy Bolt in motion, well, wonder no more. Located under the hood of the car, this component actually contains an electric motor, gears, and some other components — including two smaller electric motors — needed to make the wheels of the car turn. In the video above, Professor John Kelly of Weber State University (WSU) takes the block apart for our enjoyment and edification.

Now, you may be thinking this just might be the most boring idea for a video ever. If so, you’d be wrong. Although it can, admittedly, be a bit dry here and there, you’ll quite possibly find yourself totally drawn in after the first couple of minutes. Sure, there are no car chases, sight gags, or other gimmicks. But, there is a certain beguiling quality to the simple act of discovery and learning that can mysteriously keep you engaged. The WeberAuto YouTube channel didn’t manage to attract over 100,000 subscribers by accident.

Before the disassembly action begins, Professor Kelly discusses the motor and some of its performance parameters in relation to the unit in the Bowtie brand’s previous all-electric, the Spark EV. The Bolt’s motor produces less torque, has a lower peak amperage draw, and a higher RPM. Yet, we’re informed, it actually offers more torque and is a more efficient design.

The professor then takes us on a complete tour of the unit’s exterior, explaining all the various parts and pieces that are visible from the outside. With everything clearly labeled, the learning experience begins.

If you enjoyed this video, we would encourage you to take a look back at another recent video from Professor Kelly in which he teaches us all about the in and outs of the Bolt’s battery coolant system. While at first blush it may not sound especially interesting, but we suspect, as with the video here, once you get started you’ll be fascinated. Enjoy!

