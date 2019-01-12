BYD New Energy Vehicle Sales Exceeded 240,000 In 2018

53 M BY GASGOO

Up, up and away.

China-based automaker BYD Company Limited (BYD) sold a total of 520,687 vehicles in 2018, achieving a year-on-year jump of 25%. Of that, its sales in December were 69,637 units, jumping 36.6% over a month ago, according to an official sales report released on January 7.

In December last year, BYD’s NEV sales soared 55.1% month on month (MoM) to 46,650 units. In the meantime, its full-year NEV sales aggressively surged 118% from the year-ago period to 247,811 units, which is far beyond the original 200,000-unit sales goal. To be specific, the annual sales of new energy PVs totaled 227,152 units, of which 103,263 units were all-electric vehicles and 123,889 units were plug-in hybrid vehicles. In addition, 20,659 new energy CVs were sold throughout 2018.

According to the sales data released by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the BYD Yuan EV and the BYD e5 have long included the top 5 all-electric models by monthly sales. Besides, the BYD Tang and Qin are also regulars entering the top 3 list of plug-in PV models in terms of monthly sales—no wonder the automaker gained such big progress in NEV sales.

BYD’s fuel-burning vehicle sales aggregated 272,876 units in the past 2018. The MPV sales were 141,068 units, accounting for 51.7% of total sales of vehicles with combustion engine. The sales of sedans and SUVs reached 59,161 units and 72,647 units respectively.

Besides, BYD said the full-year installed energy capacity of NEV power batteries and energy storage batteries totaled around 13.373GWh.

Source: Gasgoo