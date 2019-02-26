  1. Home
BMW iNEXT Electric SUV Spied Testing

Production BMW iNEXT will be more normal than the concept

BMW recently has shown a few photos of the iNEXT test prototype (front and side). Here we have more photos of the upcoming 2021 model, which according to some could be launched as the i5.

Compared to the concept version, the B-pillar has been reinstated and side-mirrors replaced with wing-mounted cameras. On the other hand, slim LED headlights and swept-back panoramic windscreen appear to have been transferred onto the production prototype.

The iNEXT is one of three already announced BEVs that BMW is developing on the 5th generation drive system for long-range all-wheel drive EVs. The first in the queue for market launch is the BMW iX3 in 2020 and BMW i4.

BMW iNEXT concept

E(V)quality

The prototype already looks 10 times better than the concept. But that really wasn’t that hard.

Otherwise good for BMW to add a more BMW like EV to their lineup. I would have hoped for an electric 3 or 5 series. But I think we have already seen the electric sedan prototype as well, if I remember correctly. So maybe we will see that winter testing as well.

