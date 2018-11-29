Audi e-tron GT Stuns At LA Motor Show: Videos Galore

3 H BY MARK KANE

The e-tron GT is the type of Audi we’d like to see on the road soon.

The all-electric Audi e-tron GT concept had a big splash at the Los Angeles Auto Show, not only because it looks amazing, but also because of the specs and the confirmation of production in late 2020.

We can be sure that a lot of visitors and potential customers will now be thinking of purchasing the e-tron GT in two years.

Here are all videos that we have found from the show and some new live photos too, with a bonus in the form of e-tron SUV, which was on stage too.

Audi e-tron GT concept:

90 kWh battery

over 400 km (248.5 miles) of range (WLTP)

dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

system output: 434 kW (590 hp)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.5 seconds

0-200 km/h (124 mph) in over 12 seconds

top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)

800 V battery system voltage

battery system voltage fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes

wireless charging at 11 kW

450 liters of luggage capacity plus extra 100 liters under the hood

4.96-meter length, 1.96-meter width and 1.38-meter height

Bonus: Audi e-tron