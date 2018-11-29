Audi e-tron GT Stuns At LA Motor Show: Videos Galore
The e-tron GT is the type of Audi we’d like to see on the road soon.
The all-electric Audi e-tron GT concept had a big splash at the Los Angeles Auto Show, not only because it looks amazing, but also because of the specs and the confirmation of production in late 2020.
We can be sure that a lot of visitors and potential customers will now be thinking of purchasing the e-tron GT in two years.
Here are all videos that we have found from the show and some new live photos too, with a bonus in the form of e-tron SUV, which was on stage too.
Audi e-tron GT concept:
- 90 kWh battery
- over 400 km (248.5 miles) of range (WLTP)
- dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring
- system output: 434 kW (590 hp)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.5 seconds
- 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in over 12 seconds
- top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)
- 800 V battery system voltage
- fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes
- wireless charging at 11 kW
- 450 liters of luggage capacity plus extra 100 liters under the hood
- 4.96-meter length, 1.96-meter width and 1.38-meter height
Doesn’t seem very efficient if it gets 248.5 WLTP miles (probably less EPA) with a 90kwh battery. That means shaving off some miles per minute on the deceptively 20 minute quick charge time, if you can find a DC charger which will output enough power to begin with. Tesla’s super charger network will have a clear advantage for a while at least. I’m sure it will provide yet another alternative though for existing Audi customers or those who don’t want to go Tesla.
Late 2020, Heck I may be late by then.