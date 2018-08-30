All-Electric To Plug-In Hybrid Cars In U.S. Now At 3:1 Ratio

2 H BY MARK KANE

BEV to PHEV ratio is expected to increase even more in the coming months.

Depending on the market situation and introduction of new models, sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid in the U.S. has been ever-changing, but overall it was rather similar, with a slight long-term advantage for BEVs.

The most recent ramp-up of the Tesla Model 3 changed the situation completely and probably for the long run now. In September, more than 75% (3:1) of sales were BEVs.

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In September* BEV – 33,811 PHEV – 10,778 *Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

Because sales of the Tesla Model 3 are expected to increase, it seems that all-electric cars will dominate the market.

Perhaps plug-in hybrids are a dying breed? Longer ranges and the expanding fast charging infrastructure should encourage more buyers to go fully electric.

Well, a plug-in hybrid Ford F-150 probably could make this ratio change in favor of PHEVs, but will it ever become a reality?

Data source for graph: Electric Drive Transportation Association