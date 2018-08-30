All-Electric To Plug-In Hybrid Cars In U.S. Now At 3:1 Ratio
BEV to PHEV ratio is expected to increase even more in the coming months.
Depending on the market situation and introduction of new models, sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid in the U.S. has been ever-changing, but overall it was rather similar, with a slight long-term advantage for BEVs.
The most recent ramp-up of the Tesla Model 3 changed the situation completely and probably for the long run now. In September, more than 75% (3:1) of sales were BEVs.
Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In September*
- BEV – 33,811
- PHEV – 10,778
*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.
Because sales of the Tesla Model 3 are expected to increase, it seems that all-electric cars will dominate the market.
Perhaps plug-in hybrids are a dying breed? Longer ranges and the expanding fast charging infrastructure should encourage more buyers to go fully electric.
Well, a plug-in hybrid Ford F-150 probably could make this ratio change in favor of PHEVs, but will it ever become a reality?
Data source for graph: Electric Drive Transportation Association
The advantage currently depends on incentives and mandates.
But we’re already in the transitional period to BEVs. As the battery and power electronics costs continue to fall, long-range BEV component costs are approaching the cost of PHEVs, while BEVs are simpler to build, are lower maintenance, quicker in EV mode and have better packaging. At the same time, these long-range BEVs are also getting faster charging, which helps reduce the most fundamental practicality challenge.