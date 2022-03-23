Two of the finest sedan cars available to buy. Both are all-electric. But which is best?

We're doing a quick comparison of the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2. We're looking at style, range, power, acceleration, design, and price. There are loads of variants, so strap yourself in. Long Range, Single Motor, Dual Motor, Performance!

For many, the Supercharger network, efficiency, and acceleration just make Tesla a hands-down winner. But there are plenty of people out there that just don't sit well with the Tesla experience. Maybe they don't like the design and feel of the Tesla. And if they don't need that extra bit of range and acceleration, then the Polestar is the much better car for them.

We love to get comments, so after watching the video above, let us know what you think.

Be sure to like and subscribe to this YouTube channel to stay up to date with our latest video releases.