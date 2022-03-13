As you've probably noticed, there is a growing number of videos and articles comparing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to the Tesla Model Y. However, the two vehicles are in different segments, and their starting prices aren't really on par, so why so much attention on comparisons of these two EVs, specifically?

Unlike gas-powered cars, there aren't yet compelling EV options in every single class, and some classes literally have one or two vehicles, so there's not much to compare. However, a whole host of electric crossovers are now coming to market, and comparing them to the most well-known and best-selling electric crossover just makes sense. At this point, it's become inevitable that just about any new EV that arrives is going to be compared to at least one of Tesla's models.

Much like the Model Y, the Ioniq 5 gained plenty of popularity across the globe when it was first revealed. It's unique, innovative, and well-balanced as a whole, which can also all be said about the Model Y. While the Model Y is considered a luxury vehicle and the Ioniq 5 is "mainstream," Tesla's vehicles don't offer a true level of luxury like that of German rivals. Meanwhile, Hyundai has developed a reputation for making affordable vehicles that are surprisingly upscale, and the Ioniq 5 takes that to the next level.

The other obvious discrepancy between the Model Y and Ioniq 5 is starting price. The Model Y starts at $59,990, and Tesla's vehicles are no longer eligible for a US federal tax credit. The Ioniq 5 starts at just $43,650, and while many people can't take advantage of the full tax credit, if you can, you're looking at a net cost of just $36,150, plus destination charges and taxes.

It's also important to note that Hyundai will be launching an even cheaper Ioniq 5 base model soon, with a starting price of $39,700, though it has much less range.

At any rate, where these two SUVs do see eye to eye, at least relatively, is when it comes to range and performance. Again, the more expensive "luxury" Model Y has more range, but not that much more. The Long Range model's EPA-estimated range comes in at 330 miles while the Performance model has 303. All Model Y crossovers come standard with all-wheel drive (AWD).

The EPA says the Ioniq 5 can travel up to 303 miles, which applies to the long-range rear-wheel-drive model that starts at $43,650. Opting for AWD drops the estimate to 256 miles. The upcoming standard-range Ioniq 5 has just 220 miles of EPA-rated range.

Performance-wise, the Model Y has a 4.8-second 0-60 mph time, unless you choose the Performance version, which can pull it off in 3.5 seconds. The Ioniq 5 with the long-range battery and rear-wheel drive can hit 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, though the much more powerful AWD version scoots to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, just about on par with the Model Y Long Range.

As you can see, while there are many reasons the Ioniq 5 and Model Y are different, they're also in the same ballpark in several areas. What's more, both have very roomy interiors, lots of cargo space, and loads of innovative technology. To learn much more about exactly what sets the Model Y and Ioniq 5 apart, get out the popcorn, kick back, and watch Gjeebs tell it like it is.

What's your take on the Ioniq 5? Is it a worthy Model Y alternative, especially considering it will save you at least $16,000? Leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.