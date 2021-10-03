Typically, as new EVs come to market, they receive plenty of positive reviews. This is because electric cars, SUVs, and now pickup trucks are proving to be much better than gas-powered vehicles in nearly every way.

That said, we don't know if we've ever seen a more positive launch than that of the Rivian R1T. The electric pickup truck has been one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in the EV space, and it has arrived. In fact, it's the first electric pickup truck to debut on our shores.

We've searched YouTube to find some of the best first drive reviews of the R1T. There are more coming in each day, but we've included some of our favorites so far. After watching them all, we have to say that it's difficult to find any real knocks against the R1T. It seems it was worth the wait. Now, we just have to hope people follow through with buying the R1T, and more people place orders due in part to the positive reviews.

Of course, we have to start by featuring our own Tom Moloughney's first drive review video. He also wrote an extensive article to go with the video. We suggest following the link and checking it out for all the details before you dive into the rest of the videos.

Check out the videos above to decide which best fits your tastes. Some people prefer shorter, more concise videos, while others hope for something with more in-depth coverage. We're sure you have your favorite, as well as least-favorite, channels and presenters, too.

Once you've had a chance to peruse the videos and choose a few to watch, let us know which is your favorite, and why? More importantly, leave us your impressions of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in the comment section below.