Nissan has done more most automakers for electric transportation. The LEAF has now sold over 500,000 units. But the grandad of the EV era is being outdone by young upstarts. Time for Nissan to respond. Meet the Ariya. With a range of up to 310 miles, Nissan says this car marks a new era for electric vehicles. It's a bold claim, so let's take a closer look.

Unlike the LEAF, the battery will be properly looked after in all conditions. So that means liquid active thermal management and that will ensure that you can drive the car on the hottest day, for hundreds of miles, and it should be able to keep itself cool.

CHAdeMO is also gone as a plug, Nissan officially makes the switch to CCS plug in the US and Europe. In Japan, there is a charge port on both sides, as CHAdeMO is still included.

Interested in finding out more about the Ariya? Just hit play on the video above for more details.