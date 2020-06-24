Tesla Model Y owner and YouTube influencer Andy Cheng performs a real-world range test in his new Tesla Model Y Performance with the free Performance Upgrades package.

According to the EPA, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y Performance has an estimated driving range of 315 miles. The agency doesn't have a figure for the Model Y Long Range AWD, though Tesla puts it at 316 miles, which is strange since it's not longer than the Performance version.

If you upgrade the Model Y Performance with the Performance Upgrades package, which comes with 21-inch wheels instead of 19s, the range drops to 280 miles, according to Tesla. The EPA doesn't yet list the Model Y Performance's range with different wheel sizes.

For comparison, the EPA shows Model 3 Performance variants with different wheel sizes. As you can see, the estimated range drops accordingly, from 322 to 304 to 299 miles.

Cheng takes the Model Y Performance on a day trip from Culver City to San Diego, California. He also stops at a Supercharger before heading out to Monterey Park and then coming back full circle. In total, it's a 282.4-mile trip. Is the Supercharging stop even necessary? Can the Model Y cover 280 miles?

Check out the video for the answers. Then, leave us a comment below.