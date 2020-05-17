Edmunds says the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, and Ford Mustang Mach-E are the "three biggest real-world EVs of 2020." Clearly, it means the most compelling and/or potentially successful for the 2020 model year, though the Mach-E is actually a 2021 model. A few Mach-E First Edition copies may surface before the end of the year, but it's hard to put a finger on things at this time.

In a perfect world, the Ford Mustang Mach-E won't really be in owners' driveways until early 2021. We already know about the success of the Model 3. The Model Y is expected to be hugely successful, too. However, it came to market at a very unfortunate time.

Tesla was way ahead of schedule with the release of the Model Y. In fact, it was supposed to come out around the same time as the Mustang Mach-E, though Tesla launched the Model Y in March, just days before everything was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, the automaker hasn't been able to build the car for many weeks.

Regardless of the Model Y production situation and the timing of the Mach-E launch, we have basically all the information we need to compare these electric crossovers. Ford was wise to be very forthcoming and transparent in regards to details and specs.

Edmunds has compiled all the info in one place to share exactly how these three exciting electric vehicles compare. Check out the video for all the details. In addition, there's a link below to Edmunds' full written comparison, as well as links to all three EVs' individual reviews.

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube: