Even though most of the attention has been drawn by the most powerful Porsche Taycan, the Turbo S, that’s clearly not the model most people are going to buy. The majority of buyers will probably go for the less powerful (and way cheaper) Taycan 4S model which, like the Turbo and Turbo S, has no problem going further on a charge than the EPA advertises.

Furthermore, the 4S with the 93.4 kWh battery pack has the longest quoted range of any Taycan, 203 miles (327 km), compared to the Turbo S that only manages a claimed 192 miles (308 km).

In this video posted by Matt Farah on his channel, The Smoking Tire, he drives a Taycan 4S on an 234-mile round trip from Los Angeles to Palm springs and back. He notes that with a full charge his 4S tester could have reached a theoretical 294 miles, considerably more than what the EPA quotes it.

He also points out that aside from setting the cruise control to the speed limit, he really didn’t do anything special to improve efficiency. Quite the contrary, actually, as he not only used air conditioning liberally, but seat cooling was also enabled and phones were also charged in the car during the trip.