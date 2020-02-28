Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn recently had an opportunity to visit MINI Oxford, South England, where the company launched production of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric) in late 2019.

The approach of the British brand (part of the BMW Group) is simple - to flexibly produce an all-electric and conventional version on the same production line, which has pros and cons.

The car is based on the Mini three-door hatchback and UKL1 platform adapted to accommodate batteries and electric drivetrain. We guess that it's all about the cost savings, which results in sacrifice of full EV potential. MINI had to introduce an electric car at some point to meet new emission regulations in Europe, and did it at the lowest possible cost and minimizing risks.

Despite that, the MINI Electric is probably the best MINI ever made as the advantages of an electric drive perfectly fit in the brand's image.

The car looks amazingly good - especially in the red - drives smoothly and silently.

The main drawback seems to be the range of just 200-232 km (124-144 miles) WLTP or 110 miles (177 km) EPA (estimated). If only it will be a city runabout or a second car in a family, maybe it won't matter that much though.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: EXCLUSIVE: Mini-E Factory Tour + 1st Drive | Fully Charged There's nothing Robert loves more than a factory tour. No, really! This time he gets to go into the plant just outside of Oxford to see the Mini-E being manufactured, before taking it for a drive. Warning: includes robots, and a special scene where the battery 'marries' the car. Ooh-er. We couldn't keep making the show without our supporters, so thank you all! If you enjoy our videos and you'd like to help us to make more, please take a look at our Patreon page: www.patreon.com/FullyChargedShow And if you are in the UK and would like to see the Mini-E, and many more Electric Vehicles of all shapes and sizes, visit www.FullyCharged.Show/Events/fully-charged-live-2020/ We will be bringing Fully Charged LIVE back to North America in 2021, and to Northern Europe too - stay tuned for more information!

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs: