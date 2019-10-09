The highly stylish Rivian R1S that debuted alongside the R1T truck is a very compelling and capable electric SUV.

Finally, there's an electric offering in the pipeline that slots into the real 7-seat on- and off-road capable SUV category and it comes to us in the form of the Rivian R1S. Okay, so maybe it's not quite on the market just yet, but it seems Rivian may well be the first to launch both an electric pickup truck and a fully off-road capable electric SUV (the Tesla Model X is more of an on-roader than an off-roader).

After debuting its electric pickup truck, the R1T, Rivian, just a day later at the 2018 LA Auto Show, unleashed this equally impressive battery-powered SUV to the world. Now, as we near a year after the debut, we decided it's time to reveal everything we know in regard to this electric SUV.

Seating

Offered in 5- or 7-passenger configurations, the R1S can be equipped either as a family hauler or more of a cargo carrier. The flexibility to order it with either five or seven seats will really open up the demand for the R1S.

Battery Pack Sizes

Like its R1T truck sibling, the R1S SUV comes with three battery pack choices:

105 kWh

135 kWh

180 kWh

Range

Electric range is even more impressive than the R1T truck. The biggest pack offers 410-plus miles of range, while even the smallest pack is supposedly capable of delivering over 240 miles of electric driving bliss. This sort of range makes the Model X seem a bit in need of some increased battery capacity.

Performance

Top speed for all versions is listed at 125 MPH and 0 to 60 MPH varies depending on pack size and motor output. The quickest R1S hits 60 MPH in just 3.2 seconds, while the slowest is still no slouch at 4.9 seconds.

Towing, Payload And Off-Road Ability

As you'll see in the specs below, the R1S can haul a rather hefty load and can tow too. It also is set up for off-roading in that its entry and departure angles, as well as ground clearance,and water fording depth are more than adequate for the rought stuff.

Production And Market Launch

The R1T truck comes to the market first, sometime in 2020, followed by the R1S in 2021. The timeframe is a bit open-ended right now for Rivian offerings, but we can assure you the products are the real deal and production sites are secured.

Closing

Following the R1T truck and R1S SUV, Rivian says several other offerings are already in the development stage.

Keep an eye on this Rivian space. It's the one to watch now.

***Additional R1S details in the press release below

RIVIAN LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST ELECTRIC ADVENTURE VEHICLESTM

Los Angeles CA, November 27, 2018. Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled the first of the world’s first two Electric Adventure Vehicles™ — the all-electric pickup R1TTM which is to be followed by an all-electric SUV - R1STM— during the week of the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The R1T™, a 5-passenger pickup truck, debuted at an event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. With class-leading specifications, sophisticated exterior and interior design, and a wide range of features developed to invite all of life’s adventures, Rivian vehicles have been designed to help customers get out and explore the world.

“We’re launching Rivian with two vehicles that reimagine the pickup and SUV segments,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have – to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers. This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily storing any type of gear whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge. From the inside out, Rivian has developed its vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The R1T and R1S are the result of all this work and we are excited to finally introduce these products to the world.”

Skateboard Platform

The foundation of the R1T and R1S is Rivian's skateboard platform, which efficiently packages the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel, providing the packaging space above for occupants and their gear.

Beyond the packaging benefits, this architecture delivers a low center of gravity that supports the vehicle’s agility and stability. Adding to these inertial advantages is a sophisticated suspension architecture with unequal length double wishbone suspension in the front and a multi-link suspension in the rear. The suspension features dynamic roll control and adaptive dampers along with ride-height adjustable air-suspension – allowing the suspension to be adjusted for any condition whether its highway comfort, on-road performance or off-road capability.

Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 147kW and precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling. With 3,500 Nm of grounded torque per wheel (14,000 Nm of torque for the full vehicle), the R1T and R1S can both reach 60 mph in 3 seconds and 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. This powertrain and chassis also enables the R1T’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds.

“The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power, this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective both on- and off-road,” said Executive Director of Engineering and Programs Mark Vinnels.

Design

Exterior

The R1Tand R1S have been designed to communicate strength and refinement while still inviting customers to get them dirty. Strong proportions and clean, continuous bodylines help the vehicles achieve a modern, inviting stance, while acknowledging the performance and level of technology integrated into the vehicle.

The main bodyline of the R1T, which wraps up and around the cab, not only gives the car a distinctive silhouette, but also highlights the Gear Tunnel™ cutline and accentuates the rear fender flares. The R1T features short overhangs, high ground clearance and aggressive approach and departure angles for a confident and rugged stance, all enabled by Rivian’s unique skateboard platform. A Rivian will be quickly recognized, with its iconic, signature “stadium” headlights and a daytime running light that extends the entire width of the vehicle.

Interior

Much like the exterior, Rivian’s interior welcomes occupants into a premium environment that conveys craftsmanship yet invites rugged, daily use. Color and materials play an important role in differentiating Rivian vehicles. Sustainably sourced wood is used throughout the interior and its natural finish contributes to a warm and inviting feel. The most striking use of wood is as a structural element that integrates the main center display and driver cluster, integrating form and function beautifully. In the high-wear areas of the interior, the materials take inspiration from sportswear and active gear, combining durable and innovative materials that can easily be cleaned.

“Although the exterior of the vehicle is what first attracts you, the interior is where you spend the most of your time, so we really focused on creating a transformational space inside our vehicles,” said VP of Vehicle Design Jeff Hammoud. “The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design.”

Utility

The R1T leverages the vehicle architecture to deliver more lockable storage than any other vehicle in its class. The 330-liter front trunk is easily accessed for daily use with the hood being fully powered for opening and closing.

The R1T’s lockable Gear Tunnel aft of the cab, which extends from one side of the vehicle to the other, provides more than 350 liters of space for hauling gear of any size, whether it be snowboards, golf bags or strollers. The gear tunnel doors also act as steps for loading items into the bed or on the roof, as well as seats perfect for lacing up hiking boots. The R1T has a watertight, integrated tonneau cover for the bed and in the rear beneath the bed floor is a 200-liter sealed bin that can also be used to store a full-size spare tire. The bed features three 110-volt outlets with more 400 watts available at each.

As part of a Gear GuardTM feature, the bed also has two integrated locking cables to safely secure bicycle frames and other gear to the bed. As part of this feature, any gear stored in the bed is also monitored by a bed camera and alerts owners should the bed be entered or items removed.

Rivian has developed a racking system that utilizes telescoping racks with easy-to-use mounts that quickly attach to the roof as well as the bed rails and bed floor of the R1T. The racks have been developed to be integrated with a range of accessories including tents, travel containers and bike/ski racks. When not in use, racks can easily be stored in the front trunk of both vehicles.

Battery

Rivian’s energy-dense battery module and pack were developed with the most demanding journeys in mind — incorporating tough underbody protection and an advanced cooling system to give occupants the confidence to go further, regardless of terrain or temperature. Adaptive control algorithms learn driver behavior, optimizing user-specific battery management for maximizing battery life, reliability and second-life reusability. Three battery sizes are planned with the 180 kWh and 135 kWh available at launch and a 105 kWh being made available within six months of launch.

The battery is designed for fast charging with charging rates of up to 160kW. This enables approximately 200 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes of charging. In addition to DC fast-charging, an 11kW onboard charger facilitates rapid charging at a Level 2 charger.

Connectivity and Digital Experience

Rivian has developed its connected car platform from a clean sheet to allow full control and flexibility over the vehicle hardware, software and user experience. The system operates on a high-speed Ethernet backbone that enables robust security. This platform supports granular over-the-air updates of vehicle software to add features and functions and improve performance. All Rivian vehicles connect to a cloud-ecosystem for data exchange and processing, enabling machine learning and data science services. The digital experience extends beyond the vehicle into the cloud ecosystem and mobile/web applications and provides a consistent and seamless interface for vehicle status and control. Maps, music, navigation and several on-brand features complete the digital experience. The digital user interface strongly reflects adventure, outdoors and exploration – the experience is immersive and natural whether it’s being used in a connected urban setting or well off the beaten path.

Self-Driving

The R1T will launch with a robust hardware suite with multiple modalities including camera, lidar, radar, ultrasonic and a high precision GPS coupled with high definition maps. This hardware enables “Level 3” (hands-off wheel and eyes off road) autonomy for highway operation. Beyond the highway Level 3, the vehicle will have a range of self-driving features focused on enabling active lifestyles.

Safety

Rivian's safety systems and body-structure design are targeted to deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and NHTSA 5-Star ratings. Safety features include 8 airbags for occupant protection and reinforcements of the skateboard platform to protect the battery. Both models will be offered with a full complement of active safety systems as well, enabled by Rivian’s suite of self-driving sensors.

About Rivian

Rivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. Whether it’s a family camping trip or a weekend away, Rivian is focused on providing the ultimate platform for experiencing life’s adventures. Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, MI, San Jose, CA, Irvine, CA, and London, UK. In addition to our development locations, the company has a modern, 2.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Normal, IL. Core to delivering Rivian’s vision is a team of 600 passionate people working in close collaboration to deliver a set of products that electrify adventure.

Deliveries of the R1T begin in late 2020 and the R1S begin at the start of 2021. Pre-orders and more information are available at www.rivian.com.