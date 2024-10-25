Hyundai's RN24 packs Ioniq 5 electric motors and not much bodywork.

It has a rally-inspired chassis, a short wheelbase and a bunch of speakers.

Remember when carmakers used to do stuff just for the fun of it? Well, Hyundai of all brands–you know, the South Korean name that used to be associated with budged econoboxes like the Accent–is rising to the occasion and cranking up the craziness dial to 11 in the electric vehicle world.

The Ioniq 5 N is already broadly recognized as one of the best, if not the best performance EV in the world, and then there are outlandish projects like the N Vision 74–a hydrogen-powered two-door sportscar that will supposedly go into production soon–and the Ioniq 6-based RN22e.

But that’s apparently not enough for Hyundai, so the logical next step is to make a project car just for fun. That’s what the new RN24 seems to be. It’s more of a roll cage on wheels than a complete car, which just adds to its appeal.

Revealed during this year’s N Day, the Hyundai RN24 is powered by the same dual-motor powertrain as the Ioniq 5 N. It also has the same 84-kilowatt-hour battery pack as the road-going crossover, only slightly repackaged to allow for a 13.3-inch shorter wheelbase. The automaker says the motorsport-capable power electronics system can deliver up to 650 horsepower, which is a lot for a vehicle that weighs just under 4,200 pounds.

That low weight is attributed to the World Rally Championship-inspired chassis, which is paired with a WRC-style suspension setup with rally-spec dampers and high-rigidity subframes. All in all, the RN24 is roughly the same size as Hyundai’s i20 rally car, which is categorized as a subcompact hatchback.

The front and rear LED lights seem lifted straight from the recently revealed Inster city EV. The 19-inch matte black forged wheels are lifted from the Elantra N and the spoiler is the same as Hyundai Motorsport’s Touring Car Racing (TCR) models, while the gussets were 3D-printed for rigidity and weight reduction.

Keeping with the rally theme, the RN24 has a Rally Mode that mimics the i20 N rally car’s motor torque control. When engaged, the electric exoskeleton can optimize the distribution of torque to all four wheels, which sounds a lot like another way of saying, “You can drift better and easier.” The fact that it has something called an e-Handbrake also helps–it uses the rear electric motors to lock up the wheels instead of a separate hydraulic braking system to reduce weight.

What’s more, Hyundai’s new "rolling lab" has a bunch of external speakers that pump out “an immersive soundtrack.” There’s the same Active Sound+ system as on the Ioniq 5 N, augmented by an extra set of side speakers and a rear fender design that acts as a soundbox.

The most impressive fact about the RN24, however, might be that Hyundai will use it to develop tech for future series-production EVs. “Hyundai N is not just a brand but a representation of our commitment to innovation and high performance,” said Manfred Harrer, Executive Vice President and Head of the Genesis and Performance Development Tech Unit. “RN24 is a testament to our bold ambitions for the future.” That sounds promising, to say the least.