Tesla's Robotaxi event was initially supposed to happen in August, but it was postponed to October 10.

The event will happen at the historic Warner Bros. Discovery studio in the Los Angeles area.

CEO Elon Musk has all but bet the farm on autonomous vehicles. Will it be able to deliver tomorrow?

After almost a decade of empty promises about self-driving cars, Tesla is finally ready to reveal its vision of a driverless taxi. Or, at least, that’s what everybody is hoping will happen during the Robotaxi event on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Set to start at 10 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific), the event will take place at the Warner Bros. Discovery historic movie studio in Burbank, California.

The event will be broadcast live on X, and you can watch the whole thing embedded below.

Frankly, we don’t know what will happen. Tesla is infamous for not giving out any relevant information about upcoming events, and this is no exception.

One analyst predicted that the Tesla could reveal not one but three cars on Thursday: a Robotaxi (which could be called Cybercab), an electric van and an affordable new model that could retail for as little as $25,000. An updated version of the Tesla Optimus robot might also make an appearance, but nothing is official yet, so take that with a grain of salt.

On the one hand, we could witness an event where nothing specific is mentioned and instead is focused on getting investors’ attention and money. On the other hand, Tesla could do everyone a rare favor and do a proper event with plenty of technical details and a realistic timeline. We’re not holding our breath for the latter.

What do you want to see from tomorrow's event? Let us know in the comments.