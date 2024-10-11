Tesla's vision of driverless transportation revolves around a robotaxi vehicle it unveiled in Los Angeles on Thursday.

CEO Elon Musk has shifted Tesla's focus to AI, robotics and this concept of a robotaxi.

There are still hurdles to overcome before the robotaxi can hit public roads.

Tesla's much-hyped robotaxi is finally here. The automaker unveiled the Cybercab at a splashy event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

At the start of the We, Robot event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hopped into a shiny, futuristic-looking vehicle with butterfly doors that then whisked him to the stage. Musk later said Tesla expects to start producing the Cybercab "before 2027" and that it will be available for purchase for less than $30,000.

InsideEVs Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

The Cybercab Tesla showed has sleek light bars in front and rear, along with deep-dish rims. It lacks side-view mirrors and visible door handles. Inside, the vehicle has two seats and no steering wheel or pedals. Tesla showed off a minimalist interior similar to that of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, complete with a large centrally mounted touchscreen.

InsideEVs Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

Tesla would have to work with U.S. safety regulators to get such a vehicle approved for public roads. Or the final product would have to abide by federal motor vehicle safety standards by adding in side mirrors and other required design elements.

Tesla's CEO said he envisions fleet operators buying a fleet of Cybercabs and operating them, much like some people do today on the Uber or Lyft platforms. The vehicle has no plug, like other EVs have. Instead, Musk said it features inductive—or wireless—charging. In theory, that would ensure it can charge without human assistance more easily. Likewise, Tesla showed clips of robots—not humanoid Optimus bots, though—vacuuming inside the Cybercab and cleaning its screen between rides.

InsideEVs Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

Other than that, Tesla didn't reveal new details about the business it envisions to create around the robotaxi. It also didn't reveal key technical specifications, like the vehicle's range, battery size or charging speeds.

Musk said that Tesla brought 20 of them to the event that would be available to ferry audience members around the Warner Bros. lot where the presentation took place. However, creating a demonstration vehicle that can operate in a highly constrained and controlled area isn't the same as delivering a driverless car that can navigate a city. Tesla still has yet to prove that its technology can reliably operate autonomously in a public setting, and showing off a sleek prototype doesn't change that.

InsideEVs Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that the company's future mainly hinges on artificial intelligence and robotics—not just selling electric vehicles. Self-driving cars—including Tesla owners' personal vehicles and this purpose-built robotaxi—are central to that vision.

Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems are still far from perfect, so it remains to be seen how well this robotaxi concept will perform in the real world. But Musk is insistent that cars that drive themselves are the future and will be a huge moneymaker for the brand.

InsideEVs Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

Even with the reveal now behind us, a lot of work likely remains ahead for Tesla to get its Cybercab onto public roads. Musk himself has said that Tesla's robotaxi service won't launch overnight. On Tesla's Q2 2024 earnings call, he said the "timing of Robotaxi deployment depends on technological advancement and regulatory approval."

InsideEVs Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

First up for Tesla will be getting its Full Self-Driving tech to a point where it can be unsupervised. According to Musk, Tesla has been on the brink of solving the riddle of self-driving technology for about a decade, and yet the timeframe for achieving that remains unclear. So it may be some time before the Cybercab becomes a reality, too.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.