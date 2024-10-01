Mazda has opened pre-sales for the EZ-6 electric sedan in China, which costs from $22,800.

The EZ-6 is available as both a pure EV and a range extender and each has two available battery pack sizes.

The EZ-6 is also coming to Europe, where it will likely be considerably more expensive than in China.

Mazda has opened the order books in China for its new EZ-6 electric sedan, and it’s a very affordable proposition. It won't be a value proposition when it goes on sale in Europe, with the additional import tariffs and duties imposed on Chinese-made cars.

CarNewsChina reports that the EZ-6's starting price in China is equivalent to $22,800, going up to $28,550 for the top version. The source notes that there is some uncertainty regarding the pricing, and it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Given that the EZ-6 is an extensive rework of Changan's Deepal SL03 electric sedan, which costs from $21,800, the pricing for the Mazda is likely correct.

It rides on a 114-inch (2,895 millimeters) wheelbase and measures 193.7 inches (4,921 mm) in length. This makes it slightly longer than the Tesla Model 3 and the BMW i4, which will be among its main rivals when it reaches Europe. It’s slightly smaller than its other European rival, the Volkswagen ID.7, which, like the other two, has a much bigger battery and more range than the Mazda.

The EZ-6 EV has a single 258 horsepower motor driving the rear wheels, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of 6.2 seconds and a reasonably quick dash to its limited top speed of 105 mph (170 km/h). Two battery pack sizes are available: 56.1 kilowatt-hours and 68.8 kWh. The latter provides a CLTC range of 373 miles (600 km), so the WLTP numberino Europe will be much closer to the 300-mile mark.

The extended-range version has a slightly weaker 218 hp rear motor and either an 18.9 kWh battery good for 81 miles (130 km) or a larger 28.4 kWh battery with 124 miles (200 km) of CLTC range. To keep the battery from running out, the car will fire up its 93-hp 1.5-liter engine, which extends the range to over 800 miles (1,300 km) on a full tank of gasoline.

Looking at its proportions, the shape of its greenhouse, and the upper part of its doors, it's easy to spot the similarities with the Deepal SL03. However, Mazda has done a great job giving the EZ-6 its own identity—you will be in no doubt that you’re looking at a Mazda when you see this vehicle. It looks like an evolution of the Mazda 6, the stylish BMW 3 Series rival that was discontinued in the U.S. in 2021 and 2024 could be its last year as a global model.

The interior is simple and minimalistic and it looks nothing like the SL03. The only major shared component is the 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, which is a very unusual sight in a Mazda since the manufacturer has kept screens small and physical buttons for their control. The EZ-6 doesn’t appear to have any physical buttons, so everything will be done through the touchscreen, even manually raising and lowering the rear spoiler (which goes up on its own at 55 mph).

Even though Mazda sees the EZ-6 as "truly global," there are no plans to bring it to the U.S., probably because it was built in China by Mazda’s joint venture partner Changan, so it's subject to high tariffs. Even its availability in Europe doesn’t seem like a sure thing right now given that the continent’s car buying tastes are moving more towards crossovers and away from sedans and its price could rise too much after taxes and import duties from China—Mazda may not bring it to Europe if it doesn’t think it’s going to be successful.