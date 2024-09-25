Fisker owners worried about how they would fix their Ocean SUVs in the future now have access to many more service locations, according to the Fisker Owners Association.

The group says it worked with Fisker to facilitate access to the automaker's proprietary diagnostic tool, which is crucial for making repairs.

More hurdles remain for owners of the bankrupt startup's electric vehicles.

There’s some rare good news for owners of the problematic Fisker Ocean, the electric vehicle briefly sold by the now-bankrupt Fisker Inc. After months of uncertainty around how they would keep their cars running without long-term support from the sinking mothership, Fisker owners now have more service centers to choose from than ever.

The Fisker Owners Association (FOA), a nonprofit group that formed to support Ocean customers shortly after the EV startup filed for bankruptcy, said on Tuesday that it has helped cobble together a network of 21 service centers in the U.S. and three in Canada. On its website, the organization says this "represents a first wave" and that it is “working to bring additional service points online.”

“There are people who have had their cars sitting in their driveway for six months, unable to move,” said Clint Bagley, an early Fisker buyer and communications consultant who volunteers as the FOA’s spokesman. “So it’s a really good thing to have this access.”

The list of service providers includes independent EV and auto repair shops, along with existing Fisker dealerships. (Fisker announced a pivot from a Tesla-like direct-sales business to a more conventional dealership model earlier this year, and signed on a handful of stores around the country.) Fisker also updated its official website to reflect the new locations, which include shops like Pat’s Garage in San Francisco and EVolution Autosports in Pennsylvania.

The automaker did not respond to a request for comment on the news.

The big development here centers around access to the Fisker Aftersales Service Tool, or FAST. The proprietary computer program allows technicians to diagnose what’s wrong with an Ocean and install fixes, but nobody really knew what its fate would be post-bankruptcy. If it vanished completely, there would’ve been little hope for keeping Oceans chugging along. That's part of what makes a modern, software-heavy vehicle different from other orphaned cars like a DeLorean or Bricklin.

The FOA now says it was able to negotiate with Fisker to facilitate FAST access for repair shops. And that may change the game for frustrated owners.

Kristina Fisk, the service manager at Fisker Jacksonville, told InsideEVs on Tuesday that the dealership’s FAST access went dark around the time of Fisker’s bankruptcy. Last week, it was able to regain access and start servicing Oceans again, thanks in part to efforts by the FOA.

“It has been a huge, huge help,” she said. Since announcing that it had reopened for service visits, the dealership has gotten calls from at least 70 Ocean owners trying to get in line for software updates or repairs, Fisk said.

“Our FAST tool has finally arrived!!,” reads a banner at the top of the website for Platinum Precision, another new service location listed on both the FOA and Fisker sites. Moreover, Fisker recently updated an FAQ page about its five outstanding recalls to say that it will (emphasis ours) "provide the necessary parts and diagnostic tools at no cost to you." The bit about FAST is new. (However, Fisker says owners will need to pay for the required labor.)

This all should be welcome news for Fisker owners who had no idea where they could bring their vehicles in for service over the long term—or if service capacity would exist at all after the company shuts down for good. Ocean owners have faced a wide range of issues since the vehicle went on sale in the summer of 2023, from pesky software glitches to more serious issues, InsideEVs and others have reported. Many have struggled to get their cars fixed since Fisker filed for Chapter 11 protection in June and laid off most of its staff, including service technicians.

There are still many more hurdles to clear and kinks to smooth out, however. Fisker is on a path to liquidation, so conventional manufacturer support will end someday soon.

The Ocean’s software never seemed fully baked and could stay that way. Owners still need to get several recalls addressed. Fisk said her store isn't scheduling recall-related appointments yet because it's waiting on the necessary parts. Availability of replacement parts more broadly, including windshields, bumpers, door handles and more, has been one of the most persistent and troubling issues for owners. Bagley, of the FOA, said to expect news on the parts front soon.

“That is a work in progress, but we are making unbelievable progress,” he said.

Are you a Fisker owner or employee with a story to share? Contact this reporter from a non-work device at tim.levin@insideevs.com, or on Signal at Tim_Levin.62