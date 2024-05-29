The problems facing embattled EV startup Fisker have only mounted as the year has gone on, with the automaker seeing an indefinite end to production of its Ocean crossover, the closure of its California headquarters and multiple rounds of layoffs. More job cuts happened today as well, according to multiple social media postings and former employees.

An undetermined number of Fisker employees reported losing their jobs today on LinkedIn, Reddit and other platforms. Those now-former employees worked in multiple departments, including design, social media, content, software and digital products. Many say they were notified via email this morning. Two former Fisker employees who have spoken to InsideEVs in the past confirmed that they heard of today's cuts from their old co-workers.

A Fisker spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the reports, saying the company "[does not] comment on internal employee matters."

Fisker has instituted several rounds of job cuts this year as its future looks increasingly in doubt. Last week, Business Insider reported that the company was eliminating positions with the goal of going down to only a "mission critical" staff; it is unclear whether today's reported layoffs were part of the same round as those, or are part of some different process.

While the EV startup world is immensely challenging, Fisker has faced particular headwinds since last year.

The company's Ocean crossover—styled by namesake CEO and co-founder Henrik Fisker, who also penned the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin V8 Vantage—initially debuted to promising reviews. Built in Austria by contract auto factory Magna Steyr, the Ocean was meant to be the first of several electric Fisker models produced by outside partners, ostensibly freeing the company up to focus on software, design and the overall customer experience.

But Fisker ran into multiple challenges in 2023 alone, including struggles to get cars delivered to customers, quality issues, accounting problems, complaints about customer service, cash burn and more. In late April, the company announced it could seek bankruptcy protection within the next month, but that outcome hasn't yet come to pass.

Meanwhile, Magna Steyr has halted production of the Ocean, and owners who bought a once-$70,000 EV have been left with countless questions about their resale values and long-term support.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated with more information later.

