Before stories of BYD’s Seagull, or Nio’s Onvo brand dominated the media cycle for taking Tesla to task, there was one car that refused to leave the lips of journalists: the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. Made in part with help from GM, and said to be inspired by Japanese Kei cars, the cube-shaped tiny EV rocketed to the top of China’s EV sales charts. At one point, its roughly $4,000 price made headlines, and its sales numbers even surpassed the Tesla Model Y. But China’s market is fickle. A top seller today could be yesterday’s news at the drop of a hat. The Wuling Hongguang Mini EV has fallen pretty far down the sales charts, but it looks like a new one is on the horizon with potentially broader appeal.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has exposed patent-style photos of Wuling’s littlest EV before its official debut. Registering with the MIIT is a necessary step for automakers looking to launch a car in China, even if it exposes the design of the car before its media introduction.

From what we can see, the new Wuling Hongguang Mini EV is still somewhat boxy, but it looks at least a little bit more upscale. The dimensions are still petite. The Hongguang Mini EV is only 128.2 inches long, though that's quite a bit longer than the 114.8-inch original. A sizable 9.8 of those inches go right to the Hongguang Mini EV’s wheelbase. Thus, the Hongguang Mini EV will now come with an optional extra set of doors. The five-door model should increase the car’s appeal, although it could step on the toes of the Wuling Bingo.

There are no specifications on the battery, the MIIT filing does tell us a bit about the motor. We can see a solid axle and a motor peaking under the bumper cover in the rear shot. The MIIT says the car will have a 40 horsepower motor and a top speed of 62 mph.

I have no doubt that this car will generate sales, but it likely won’t ever get back to the top of being China’s best-selling EV. For starters, China has ended many subsidies for cars that are this small and slow. In China, EVs that go less than 124 miles (200 km) or can’t exceed 100 km/h (62 mph) don’t qualify for the same tax incentives as longer-range cars. Similarly, cars like the old Hongguang Mini EV and its ilk have developed a reputation of being unsafe vehicles. The old Wuling Hongguang EV didn’t have any airbags or even an actual bumper. Manufacturers have started to upgrade the safety of these models, but it seems to have affected the price. For example, the Changan Lumin Corn is referred to as a “generation two” mini EV, but its base price is $7,300. By comparison, the BYD Seagull is a real car with more range and a top speed of 81 mph, and that can be had for a little under $10,000.

This might not be great news for GM, which is closely tied with Wuling. GM’s brands have struggled in China lately, and it desperately needs sales to stop the brand from shrinking to nothing. This revised Wuling Hongguang Mini EV could end up being better, but it won’t be enough to turn the company’s fortunes around in China.

The Tesla Model Y’s sales numbers will probably be safe.

