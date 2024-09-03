Electric, plug-in hybrid, gas- and diesel-powered vehicle registrations went down in the European Union in July.

Traditional hybrids were the only ones that recorded an increase in July.

Registrations of all-electric vehicles in the European Union declined by 10.8% in July year-over-year. Overall, the EU car market stagnated in July with just a 0.2% increase in registrations. But it’s interesting to note the huge gaps from one country to the other, which can often make or break the numbers for an entire vehicle segment.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), 102,705 EVs were registered in the EU in July 2024, amounting to a market share of 12.1%, down from 13.5% in the previous year.

However, when looking at the bigger picture, the story isn’t as grim as some might frame it. From the beginning of the year to July, 815,399 new all-electric cars were registered in the EU for a market share of 12.5%, down from 13% last year.

The decrease can mostly be attributed to Germany’s decline, which saw a massive drop in EV registrations of 36.8% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Belgium recorded a huge increase of 44.2% in EV registrations, the Netherlands had 8.9% more EVs registered and France saw a 1% uptick.

Plug-in hybrid registrations also went down by 14.1% in July year-over-year, despite a 3.2% increase in Germany. In total, 57,679 PHEVs were registered in July for a market share of 6.8%, down from 7.9% last year.

The car market in the European Union in July (source: ACEA)

Gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles also took a dive in July in the European Union, with the former dropping by 7% and the latter seeing a decrease of 10.1% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, registrations of traditional hybrid vehicles that don’t have a plug went up considerably. In July 2024, there were 273,003 hybrids registered in the EU, with all four of the largest car markets in the Union recording double-digit gains–France, Spain, Germany and Italy. In July, the market share for hybrid vehicles reached 32%, up from 25.5% last year. From January to July, the market share for hybrid vehicles reached 29.6%, up from 25.1% last year.

Overall, there were mixed results across the bloc, with Italy and Spain recording modest increases in registrations of 4.7% and 3.4% respectively (across all power sources), while the numbers in France and Germany went down by 2.3% and 2.1% respectively.