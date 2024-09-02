2024 BMW i4 recalled for chassis beam that is not up to spec.

The left-side beam may be cracked, which increases the risk of a battery fire in the case of a crash.

BMW is recalling certain versions of the i4 Gran Coupe electric sedan because of a potential issue with the rear-left-side longitudinal chassis beam. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the beam may not have been produced by the supplier to specifications and could contain cracks near the area of a rivet flange which is used to support the rear wheel arch.

Because of this condition, the structural integrity of the chassis may be compromised. Furthermore, in the case of a crash, the area of the second row of seats, as well as the high-voltage battery may be damaged, increasing the risk of injury and fire.

Only 2024 model-year BMW i4s are affected by this recall, with roughly 1,150 U.S.-spec i4 eDrive40, i4 xDrive40 and i4 M50 models included in the recall. To fix the issue, BMW dealers will replace the affected component for free. The German automaker said it is unaware of any warranty claims, customer complaints or field reports related to this issue. The company is also not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

The affected cars were built between March 7 and April 27, 2024.

In the second quarter of this year, the i4 was BMW's best-selling electric vehicle in the United States, with a little over 7,000 units finding new homes.

Another recall for the 2024 BMW i4 was announced in February and applies to only four cars sold in the U.S. that were fitted with high-voltage batteries that may overheat because of insufficient weld seams in the battery modules. The affected vehicles will have the affected modules replaced for free by BMW dealers.