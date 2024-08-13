Zeekr claims to have the quickest charging EV battery in the world, with a 10-80% charge in 10.5 minutes.

These speeds were achieved on Zeekr's new V3 fast chargers, which are rated for up to 800kW.

The updated battery will be available on the 2025 Zeekr 007 sedan in China in the next few weeks.

The charging arms race continues on. Geely’s latest spin-off subsidiary, Zeekr, has had an extensive series of announcements during its Tech Day for its product line for 2025. Part of that product line is a new version of its super fast-charging LFP battery technology. For this coming model year, Zeekr claims to have the fastest-charging EV once again. It will sprint from 10-80% in ten and a half minutes. Zeekr says that with these speeds, a customer’s range anxiety is now a thing of the past.

This is an improvement from its first-generation golden battery, which was able to zip from 10-80% in an already impressive 13.5 minutes. To achieve these even faster speeds, Zeekr revised the BMS (battery management system). The brand also included a timed video demonstration of the battery in the 2025 Zeekr 007 sedan.

Zeekr hasn’t released the actual max speed details of the new battery. However, we already have a point of comparison if we watch Zeekr’s video closely. YouTubers and Zeekr owners have verified that the old Golden Battery system would charge in about 14 minutes. The new one doesn’t seem to peak any higher than its predecessor, but it still holds higher speeds for longer. This is likely due to the battery’s new BMS. Do note that this was achieved on Zeekr’s new V3 fast charging equipment, which can reach a maximum speed of 800 kW.

However, the upgrade is more than just speed-related. Zeekr says the new BMS allows for more consistent DC fast charging times even in bad weather. Even in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit, Zeekr says the battery can still pull the 10-80% run in about 30 minutes.

Of course, this is great news for Zeekr. This brand is the more successful cousin to Polestar, outshining that Sino-Swedish brand in both sales numbers and the potential for profitability. China is a competitive market, and these charging upgrades could help Zeekr’s models stand out from the crowded market. Officially, it looks like Zeekr’s LFP battery-equipped 007 has snatched the title of “fastest charging EV” back from the Li Auto Mega.

Gallery: Zeekr 007 (2025)

Hopefully, this tech will trickle into other Zeekr or Geely models and make its way out of China. The Zeekr 001 is now sold in parts of Europe, Asia, and Mexico. Still, it’s the older pre-facelift variant that didn’t even have the first generation of Zeekr’s Golden Battery technology. If Zeekr chooses to integrate its latest battery tech on its models meant for export, the Zeekr 001 could be the quickest-charging EV in whatever market it’s sold in.

The revised version of the Zeekr 007 sedan with the new Golden Battery go on sale in China in the next few weeks.