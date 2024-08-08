There are plenty of Chinese EV startups that come and go, but Neta is one of the ones that seems to have some legs. Run by parent company Hozon Auto, the brand has made inroads in China and other parts of Asia with its moderately priced line of EVs and EREVs (extended range electric vehicles) that aren’t all that big or glamorous but are sleek enough for budget buyers.

However, its latest model is giving me a severe case of FOMO; the Neta S wagon is a sleek station wagon available in either full EV or extended-range EV (or E-REV) form. In concept, it’s the same idea as the BMW i3, save for the carbon fiber chassis, pickup truck-style doors and super skinny tires.

Get Fully Charged Neta is a brand that's growing fast Neta sold 127,496 cars in 2023. This is a more than 500% increase from its sales in 2022. It has factories in Thailand and Indonesia, with plans to expand to markets like Brazil and France.

Now, this wagon is technically an addition to an already existing model line: the Neta S, which is a fastback sedan about the same size as the Tesla Model 3. For the station wagon—called the Hunting Edition—Neta’s raised the rear end of the fastback, for a practical station wagon. It’s a simple change, but wow, it’s a looker.

For the single-motor electric RWD car, power will come from a 268-horsepower motor mounted on the rear axle. The dual-motor AWD model adds a 234 horsepower motor on the front axle. Battery size and cruising range haven’t been revealed.

Interestingly, the Neta S Hunting also has an EREV model. This is slightly different than a typical PHEV; it has a gas engine, but the gas engine is solely used to charge the vehicle’s electric battery. It does not actually drive the wheels of the car.

In Neta’s case, there is a 94-horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder in the front of the car that feeds a 31.71 kWh, or 43.88 kWh battery. The same 268 horsepower rear-mounted motor as the pure electric version propels the car. Neta says the car will do up to 115 miles on electric power, according to China’s CLTC cycle.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed either, I’d expect the Neta S Hunting Edition to be in the same realm as the $22,300 base price of its fastback sedan sibling.

I’ve had a bit of (static) seat time with Neta’s efforts while in China. Although it’s not quite as nice inside as other brands like Zeekr or BYD, I did think it felt on par with some of its Western competition. The fit and finish were tight, and the materials were mostly serviceable, although the execution of the interior design and ergonomics didn’t feel as fully realized as that of other brands at the Beijing Auto Show.

A couple of English-speaking journalists have spoken highly of the Neta S, while admitting the car’s dynamic shortcomings and interior quality. Neither journalist found them explicitly bad, but merely okay.

You know what? “Okay” might be just enough for me when the car looks as good as this. If other automakers are listening and watching, then it’s time for them to start offering their EV and PHEV shapes in sleek wagon form.

Perhaps the new BMW i5 Touring could make its way to North America? I’d certainly be in line.

