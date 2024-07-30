The 2025 model year brings minor changes to the BMW iX's pricing and estimated range in the U.S., although overall, it's a carry-over model year.

BMW increased the price of the BMW iX xDrive50 by $150 and now it starts at an MSRP of $87,250. Simultaneously, the destination charge of the entire iX lineup increased by $180 to $1,175. The performance-oriented iX M60 maintained its price and starts at an MSRP of $111,500.

Get Fully Charged 30,000 BMW iX in the U.S. The BMW iX has been available in the U.S. since 2022, and during two and a half years, the company has sold almost 30,000 units. This includes 6,490 units sold in the first half of 2024 (about the same number as a year ago).

The BMW iX is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing. It was also recently reported that most BMW customers (89%) lease their EVs in the U.S., similar to Mercedes-Benz and Audi's EV customers.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 BMW iX xDrive50 20-in $87,250 +$1,175 N/A $88,425 2025 BMW iX xDrive50 21-in $88,200 +$1,175 N/A $89,375 2025 BMW iX xDrive50 22-in $89,150 +$1,175 N/A $90,325 2025 BMW iX M60 21-in $111,500 +$1,175 N/A $112,675 2025 BMW iX M60 22-in $112,450 +$1,175 N/A $113,625

The 2025 BMW iX has slightly different estimated range numbers than the 2024 model year. Last year, all BMW iX xDrive50 had the same number of 307 miles, while all iX M60 had the same number of 296 miles. It was odd considering three wheel sizes (20-, 21- and 22-inch) and that in the 2023 model year, there were different numbers for each configuration.

In the 2025 model year, the base BMW iX xDrive50 with 19-inch wheels has 309 miles of range, according to BMW. That's two miles more than before. Meanwhile, the 20-inch and 21-inch versions have less range—303 and 302 miles, respectively. These changes appear marginal.

In the case of the BMW iX M60, the range decreased by 11-12 miles or 4% from 296 miles to 284 miles (21-inch wheels) or 285 miles (22-inch wheels).

Other specs, including the 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack's total capacity, appear to be the same.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 BMW iX xDrive50 20-in AWD 111.5 309 mi* 4.4 124 2025 BMW iX xDrive50 21-in AWD 111.5 303 mi* 4.4 124 2025 BMW iX xDrive50 22-in AWD 111.5 302 mi* 4.4 124 2025 BMW iX M60 21-in AWD 111.5 284 mi* 3.6 130 2025 BMW iX M60 22-in AWD 111.5 285 mi* 3.6 130

* driving range according to BMW