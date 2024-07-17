Volkswagen’s snubbing us. Again. The German brand has a new model in its full electric series: the ID.UNYX. Stylish and swanky, this coupe-like compact crossover will never make it here. VW gave us pictures and details of its hot new crossover, but in the same breath said it was only for China.

The ID.UNYX is part of Volkswagen's “In China, For China” strategy. This new outlook is how Volkswagen wants to win China back in the face of slumping sales in China, by creating models that are developed explicitly for China.

Get Fully Charged Volkswagen Sales Down In China Volkswagen China's sales have been on the downtrend for a while. Its EVs haven't resonated as strongly as the brand has hoped, while sales of its gas-powered cars continue to sink. Volkswagen sales were down 20% for June 2024.

The ID.UNYX itself is a slick-looking car. With its racy coupe-like silhouette, it may be the most convincing and interesting car based on the Volkswagen MEB platform yet, save for the retro-styled ID.BUZZ van. Whereas the ID.4 is doughy and bland, the ID.UNYX is sporty and striking. Some Europeans may recognize the ID.UNYX as a Cupra Tavascan with a new nose and tail. But it looks like the ID.UNYX has had a few changes in its transition to a Volkswagen product.

Volkswagen VW ID. Unyx (2024)

The ID.UNYX’s interior is less out there than the Tavascan. The nearly wrap-around metal accents and thin center stack of the Tavascan have been replaced by a more traditional setup not dissimilar to what we’ve already seen in the Volkswagen ID cars.

Mechanically, the ID.UNYX’s motor and battery options are somewhat limited. Volkswagen says the car will only come with a 77 kWh (net) battery, in either single-motor RWD or dual-motor AWD. The RWD model will be good for 286 horsepower and the AWD one makes 340 hp. Volkswagen says it’ll achieve up to 386 miles (621 kilometers) of range on China’s notoriously easy CLTC range cycle.

Volkswagen claims that the ID.UNYX is the first product developed by VW Anhui, a newer joint venture with Chinese manufacturer JAC. This is different than the other two joint ventures Volkswagen has with SAIC and FAW. Regardless, VW Anhui took the lead at the brand’s new Smart E-Mobility Hub, where it's developing bespoke tech solutions that should help Volkswagen shake the reputation that its current models aren’t all that great with tech. For example, the ID.UNYX has an AI-based, 3D avatar that the user can customize in an app. The avatar will then sync with the vehicle's infotainment system and even speak in a human voice. Volkswagen says it can even “ accompany the driver for conversations,” which suggests that it’ll go beyond the typical car voice commands common on other cars. If you were looking to literally have a conversation with your car, Volkswagen may have the solution.

Volkswagen

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The ID.UNYX is now technically a sub-brand of Volkswagen, too. It will have its own higher-end retail stores separate from the SAIC-VW, FAW-VW, or ID.Store retail locations throughout China. Volkswagen plans to open 40 stores in 20 different Chinese cities showcasing the ID.UNYX’s new technologies. It also plans to launch four new ID.UNYX models by 2026.

Gallery: VW ID. Unyx (2024)

47 Photos Volkswagen

Even with the freaky AI companion, the ID.UNYX looks good. It’s a shame that Volkswagen isn't taking as many risks with its U.S. EV lineup, though. The ID.UNYX looks far more compelling than any VW currently on sale here. I’d surely give it a look.

Contact the author: kevin.williams@insideevs.com