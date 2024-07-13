Since its initial debut, Hyundai’s latest electric performance car has been capturing the attention of automotive journalists and enthusiasts alike. But just how does the 2025 Ioniq 5 N compare with the Tesla Model 3 Performance?

Sofyan from the YouTube channel Redline Reviews got behind the wheel of both cars for a comprehensive comparison.

The Ioniq 5 N has all-wheel drive standard and the powertrain provides access to 601 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. By engaging N Grin Boost, you get an additional 10-second power boost, bringing horsepower to 641 and torque to 568. Best of all, after several hours at the track it can fast charge from 10–80% in as little as 18 minutes.

The Model 3 Performance has 510 hp and an estimated 546 lb-feet of torque. Despite less power overall, Tesla’s smallest performance car can go 0–60 in as little as 2.9 seconds. The Model 3 Performance is rightly considered the standard bearer of affordable electric performance cars. But Tesla aims to provide a very different driving experience, focusing primarily on quick acceleration, and less on driver feedback.

From a comfort perspective, Rob says that the Ioniq 5 N is a much more compliant ride than his Model 3 Performance. “From comfort settings, it is more comfortable than my car I can tell that already. The steering feels a lot less precise, but it feels comfortable and feels like a small SUV.”

Of course, that was while driving the vehicle in normal mode. Rob soon switched the car into a custom, sportier N mode. As he went to pass a slow-moving vehicle, his face lit up.

“Oh my god, it actually pretended to shift! That’s hilarious, it changes the power output too at the same time. That’s cool,” he exclaims. Rob initially doesn't like the artificial engine rev, which he describes as being "stupid." But he appreciates the adjustability of the sounds and everything else about the car puts a huge smile on his face.

In testing, the Ioniq 5 N got a very impressive 3.06 seconds with N Grin Boost engaged. And after brake torquing the vehicle for a launch, Rob eventually had to admit that the sound really does add to the experience. “The visceral experience, that’s what Hyundai gives you. The sound, and the actual feeling of changing power as it shifts. That’s great.”

Despite the excitement the Ioniq 5 brings to the table, the aging Model 3 still has a lot to offer. “In terms of handling, this thing still has amazing road manners," Sofyan says, now behind the wheel of Rob's Model 3. "The steering feels quick, sharp and direct. The suspension stays nice and flat. It handles bumps nicely and there’s not a single squeak or rattle in this car.”

The Model 3 does have better front-end visibility and both drivers preferred the lower seating position. The Tesla also has more comfortable seats, although its suspension is noticeably stiffer than the Hyundai. While it may have a lot less power, the Model 3 is also much lighter than the Ioniq 5 N, So it still feels "fast as hell" even if it lacks that visceral feel.

There is no doubt that the Tesla would win out over the Hyundai at the drag strip. But the driving excitement of the Hyundai actually managed to win Rob over, even though he prefers the driving dynamics of the Tesla. “I like it more than I thought that I would.” He said after testing both cars back to back. “The sound and the visceral experience is like nothing else that’s out there. Is it for me? I don’t think so.”

As far as host Sofyan is concerned, he would absolutely go for the Ioniq 5 N. If not for the price that is. While he felt the Hyundai gives the better driving experience, with a starting MSRP that's $10,000 higher than the Tesla, it simply isn’t worth the extra cost.

What are your thoughts on these two fantastic vehicles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

