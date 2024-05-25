The Lamborghini Urus is one of the world’s quickest SUVs thanks to its twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 640 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, which is enough for an acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph of just over 3 seconds. However, as quick as it may be, it is no match for the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which has similar power and torque numbers and a similar weight.

Get Fully Charged The Ioniq 5 N is seriously quick Even though the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has the same power-to-weight ratio as the Lamborghini Urus, it is quicker in a quarter-mile drag race.

Hagerty didn’t put the Ioniq 5 N up against the Lambo Urus to begin with, first choosing a selection of less extreme performance SUVs to highlight its remarkable acceleration. They lined up a Porsche Macan GTS, a Maserati Grecale Trofeo and a Jaguar F-Pace SVR, all of which are serious performance models, but none come even close to matching the Hyundai’s acceleration.

The Macan GTS is the least powerful vehicle of the bunch, but thanks to its lightning-fast double-clutch transmission and the ability to do a brutal 5,000 rpm clutch dump, it is the only vehicle in the initial drag race (which doesn’t include the Urus) to keep up with the Ioniq 5 N, although only initially, as the Hyundai’s superior power becomes evident soon after setting off.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

When they race the Ioniq 5 N against the Urus, the Lambo also proves it can launch hard, and it shoots off ahead of the Hyundai. The Korean car quickly reels in the Lambo and has no trouble passing it by the end of the quarter-mile run. Interestingly, if you set the Hyundai up to simulate a two-liter engine hooked up to a twin-clutch transmission, it actually loses to the Lambo, so if you own an Ioniq 5 N and don’t want to embarrass your friend who owns an Urus, this is the mode you want to put it in.

We recently had a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to review and were very impressed with not only its performance but also how engaging it is. We tested the simulated engine and gear shifting, expecting we would not like them, but found they added a lot to the driving experience, making the Ioniq 5 N one of the most fun EVs we’ve ever driven—maybe the most fun.