Kia wants a bigger slice of the EV market, and the all-new EV3 will help it do so. That’s what the South Korean automaker is hoping for, at least.

The all-new entry-level electric crossover, slated to debut in the United States later this year, will first appear in South Korea and Europe. Underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s modular E-GMP platform, the brand-new EV3 promises a lot of tech and efficiency in the subcompact segment, impressive range figures and fast charging speeds.

It was first revealed as a concept car in its home country last year, and now it's time for the production-spec version to go under the spotlight. The concept looked pretty much like the finished product, so we expect the series model to be more or less the same. It also had features like vehicle-to-load (V2L), and it will be interesting to see if that makes its way to the production version.

Pricing is yet to be determined, but we can expect the EV3 to start somewhere around $35,000 when it reaches dealerships stateside. That’s for a front-wheel drive EV that looks like a shrunken-down EV9 with two massive screens inside.

More details will be revealed during the global debut live stream, which you can watch embedded above. The show starts on May 23 at 6:00 AM EST, and you can rest assured that InsideEVs has all the bases covered regarding EV3-related content.

We’ll have complete information about the all-new Kia EV3 soon, so stay tuned.