The hot Volvo EX30 model's base rear-wheel drive version delivered—as expected—a noticeably higher range than the top-of-the-line Performance version in a new range test by Bjørn Nyland in Norway.

The tested Volvo EX30 RWD was equipped with a 69-kilowatt-hour battery (64 kWh usable) and 20-inch wheels, with the same tires as the Performance version tested previously. Nonetheless, the results are over a tenth higher.

Bjørn Nyland, a veteran of EV testing, conducted the tests at a temperature of about 72°F (22°C). Because the temperature difference is relatively small, we can assume that the difference in range is mainly related to the powertrain. A 5% lower weight probably helps, too (RWD is 1,920 kg vs. 2,020 kg in the case of AWD).

According to the video, the Volvo EX30 RWD's range was estimated at 257 miles (414 km) at 56 mph (90 km/h). An increase in speed to 75 mph resulted in a 28% lower driving range of 185 miles (297 km). For reference, the EPA Combined result in the U.S. is expected to be 275 miles, although it has 18-inch wheels.

Energy consumption was estimated at 254 Wh/mile (3.9 miles/kWh) and 354 Wh/mile (2.8 miles/kWh), respectively. This is not a Tesla Model Y level of efficiency, but it's not a bad result for a small and boxy EV.

Volvo EX30 RWD (69 kWh)

Results at 56 mph (90 km/h):

range of 257 miles (414 km)

energy consumption of 254 Wh/mile (158 Wh/km) or 3.9 miles/kWh

used battery capacity: 65.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 72°F (22°C)

tires: 20-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip (245/40-20)

Results at 75 mph (120 km/h); 33% higher than 56 mph:

range of 185 miles (297 km), down 28%

energy consumption of 354 Wh/mile (220 Wh/km) or 2.8 miles/kWh, up 39%

used battery capacity: 65.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 72°F (22°C)

tires: 20-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip (245/40-20)

At the lower speed of 56 mph, the difference between the RWD and AWD is 35 miles (almost 16% higher range compared to the Volvo EX30 Performance). At the higher speed of 75 mph, the difference was 19 miles (over 11% longer range).

Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Perf. Ultra (69 kWh)

Results at 56 mph (90 km/h):

range of 222 miles (357 km)

energy consumption of 294 Wh/mile (183 Wh/km) or 3.4 miles/kWh

used battery capacity: 65.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 59°F (15°C)

tires: 20-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip (245/40-20)

Results at 75 mph (120 km/h); 33% higher than 56 mph:

range of 166 miles (267 km), down 25%

energy consumption of 394 Wh/mile (245 Wh/km) or 2.5 miles/kWh, up 34%

used battery capacity: 65.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 57°F (14°C)

tires: 20-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip (245/40-20)

In the U.S., the entry-level Volvo EX30 will be equipped with 18-inch wheels, which might improve its driving range compared to 20-inch wheels. As we noted above, the EPA estimate is 275 miles.

However, even though the Volvo EX30 is now selling very well globally, the model's launch in the U.S. is threatened by the huge tariff increase on EVs produced in China. It will take a few years until Volvo starts production of the EX30 in Europe—the target is 2025. Even then, it's not certain whether exporting them to the U.S would be viable.