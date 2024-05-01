Hyundai Motor America reports 68,603 vehicle sales in April, down 3.1% year-over-year. So far this year, the company sold 253,407 vehicles, 0.7% less than a year ago.

Despite this slight decline in the overall volume, the South Korean manufacturer is selling more electrified vehicles (EVs, PHEVs, HEVs). Last month, the volume of electrified cars increased by 26% year-over-year, while all-electric car sales increased by 31% year-over-year. Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report a precise level.

Get Fully Charged Hyundai EV sales increases Hyundai started 2024 pretty well. Its EV sales in the U.S. increased quickly. During the first four months of the year, the company sold over 15,000 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models, 68% more than a year ago.

In April, Hyundai sold 4,955 electric cars based on its E-GMP platform in the U.S., 54% more than a year ago. E-GMP EVs represent 7.2% of Hyundai's total volume, up from 4.5% a year ago.

The number includes 3,702 Ioniq 5s (up 59% year-over-year) and 1,253 Ioniq 6s (up 41%).

In addition, there is the Hyundai Kona Electric, for which numbers are not reported, as it's counted together with the internal combustion Kona. However, Hyundai revealed that all-electric car sales (including the Kona) increased by 31% year over year.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 3,702 (up 59%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 1,253 (up 41%)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 4,955 (up 54%) and 7.2% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the U.S. – April 2024

So far this year, more than 15,400 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 have been sold in the U.S., up 68% year over year and about 6.1% of the brand's total volume.

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 10,524 (up 31%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 4,899 (up 341%)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 15,423 (up 68%) and 6.1% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 amounted to 46,917, representing about 5.9% of the total volume.

It seems that Hyundai might achieve quite a positive first half of the year, although the most significant challenge will be to continue its growth in the second half of the year due to a much higher base.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other plug-in models (like the Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model, the Hyundai Nexo, noted 13 units sold last month, down 19% year-over-year. Only 64 have been sold in 2024, down 21% from last year.