The BMW Group, including BMW and Mini, reported 90,844 vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2024 (up 1.2% year-over-year). The overall growth was accompanied by a solid increase in all-electric car sales.

In Q1, BMW's battery electric vehicle (EV) sales in the U.S. amounted to 10,713, 63% more than a year ago. The EV share of the brand's total volume improved to 12.7%, compared to 8.0% in Q1 2023.

Get Fully Charged BMW EV sales surges In 2023, BMW sold in the U.S. more than 45,000 all-electric cars, as well as more than 25,000 plug-in hybrids for a total of well over 70,000 rechargeable vehicles. The total plug-in car volume tripled and accounts for 19.5% of the total sales.

BMW's EV lineup includes i4, i5, i7, and iX models. According to the company, iX sales amounted to 2,945, which leaves 7,768 for the other EVs.

The German manufacturer does not report individual sales numbers for the other EVs, because they are counted together with internal-combustion engine equivalents (4 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series). An interesting exception is the retired i3, which noted an odd single sale in Q1.

BMW BEV sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):

BMW iX: 2,945 (up 25%)

other: 7,768

Total: 10,713 (up 63%) and 12.7% share

Unfortunately, the numbers for the Mini brand are not available.

BMW BEV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

* some 2022 data (Q1 and Q2) estimated

For reference, in 2023, the BMW brand sold in the U.S. over 45,000 fully electric vehicles (almost three times more than in 2022), which was 12.5% of the total volume.

BMW BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

BMW i4: N/A

BMW i5: N/A

BMW i7: N/A

BMW iX: 17,301 (up 205%)

other (i4, i5, i7): 28,116

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid sales were not reported. BMW offers several PHEVs: X5 xDrive50e, BMW 330e, BMW 750e, and BMW XM. The new 550e will begin arriving in showrooms towards the end of this year.

The main question for the near future is whether BMW will be able to continue to quickly increase EV sales in 2024. The three-digit growth rate, based on the low base of 2022, is already behind us.