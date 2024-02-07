Choice Hotels, which is one of the world’s largest hotel franchisors, inked a deal with Tesla to install an undisclosed number of Universal Wall Connectors at its franchises across the United States.

Participating hotels, including Radisson, Cambria, Comfort, and Country Inn & Suites, can add four or more charging stations for guests. Properties that have charging stations installed can be found on the Choice Hotels mobile app and the company’s website.

Get Fully Charged More EV chargers for hotel guests After Marriott, Hilton, and others, Choice Hotels is ramping up the number of EV chargers at its franchises. Participating Radisson, Cambria, Comfort, and Country Inn & Suites hotels across the United States will install at least four Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at their properties starting this year.

The Tesla Universal Wall Connector retails for $595 and comes with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug, as well as a J1772 adapter which is stored in the wall box itself. With the two available connectors, the charger can be used to top up the majority of modern EVs sold in the United States, not only Teslas. When hooked up to a 240-volt, 48-amp circuit, it provides 11.5 kilowatts of power and can add up to 44 miles of range per hour.

Tesla Universal Wall Connector with the J1772 adapter

Choice says that 41% of Cambria hotels in the U.S. already offer EV charging and that by the end of 2024, all are expected to be outfitted with at least one charging station. As for the other brands of hotels in Choice’s portfolio, we don’t know what the EV charger situation is, but it’s sure to improve in the coming months.

"This agreement with Tesla allows our brands to further stand out by increasing access to EV charging for guests and potentially drive incremental topline revenue for hotel owners," said Dominic Dragisich, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Global Brand Officer for Choice Hotels International. "At Choice, we are focused on ensuring owners and operators of our hotel brands are set up to benefit from strategic agreements that drive booking consideration and value."

Choice Hotels International operates over 7,500 hotels with more than 630,000 rooms across 46 countries and territories. Other major hotel chains, like Marriott and Hilton, are also investing in EV charging stations across the United States.