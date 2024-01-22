French E-Bike Brand Moustache Hits The City With New Mardi 27

French e-bike specialist Moustache typically names its bikes after the days of the week, and for 2024, has a new bike called the Mardi, also known as Tuesday. The Mardi 27, positioned as an accessible urban e-bike, features a low step-through frame making it an easy ride for bikers of all backgrounds. According to Moustache, the Mardi is meant to cater to urban dwellers’ daily commuting needs.

Indeed, Moustache already has a selection of commuter-focused step-through e-bikes like the Samedi 28 and the Lundi 27. However, the Mardi 27 provides riders with a lower-maintenance alternative thanks to the use of an internal gearing system and a belt drive. Indeed, in the context of the urban setting, having an e-bike you can just ride and not worry about maintenance too much is very practical, and not to mention cost-effective.

The Mardi 27 is built around a hydroformed aluminum frame that keeps the overall design robust and fairly lightweight. To keep a minimalist and premium aesthetic, it gets full internal cable routing. Meanwhile, riders can adjust the bike’s ergonomics to suit their needs and preferences by way of an adjustable stem and seatpost. A suspension fork and seat post, as well as wide 2.4-inch tires provide additional comfort on less-than-perfect roads and gravel paths.

On the performance side of the equation, the Mardi 27 is packing a tried and tested motor: the Bosch Performance Line. Found in top-tier e-MTBs, the mid-drive motor from Bosch promises impressive performance with 85 Nm of torque and a natural-feeling pedal assistance. As for the battery, a PowerTube 500 comes as standard, but riders have the option to upgrade to the bigger 625-watt-hour battery pack for more range. For reference, the PowerTube 625 comes standard with the higher-end Mardi 27.6.

When riding in the city, it’s also important to take note of your belongings and daily essentials. While a backpack is the go-to for a lot of urban bikers, Moustache throws in a handy rear rack featuring QL3 studs that allow riders to bolt-on a selection of accessories to the sides. The rack is also MIK compatible, allowing you to choose from a selection of accessories such a child seat, and a variety of luggage options. There’s also a built-in AXA frame lock for extra security. Speaking of security, the Mardi 27.6 also features a Bosch ConnectModule with a GPS tracker and eBike Lock and Alarm features that can be accessed via Bosch’s eBike Flow app.

Moustache is offering the Mardi 27 in two variants – the entry-level Mardi 27.4 with a Shimano Nexus 5 drivetrain and a Bosch PowerTube 500 battery. This model retails for 3,699 euros, or about 4,032 USD. Meanwhile, the more expensive Mardi 27.6 gets an Enviolo TR stepless gearbox and the bigger PowerTube 625 battery pack. It carries a more expensive price tag of 4,799 euros, translating to about $5,231 USD.