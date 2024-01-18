Himiway Showcases Impressive Lineup Of E-Bikes At CES 2024

California-based e-bike brand Himiway has always been about affordable and practical electric bicycles. The brand was present at CES 2024, and for the first time, showcased a selection of high-performance models aimed towards enthusiasts looking to hit the trails aboard a powerful and sporty two-wheeler. It’s clear to see that Himiway is upping its game in terms of build and features, as the bikes it showcased at CES are equipped with carbon frames and high-end components. Let’s take a closer look.

The new X5 Pro and X5 Ultra undoubtedly stole the show. Both built as long-travel enduro electric mountain bikes, the X5 series rolls on 27.5-inch wheels shod in Schwalbe Tacky Chan and Magic Mary tires for maximum traction on rugged terrain. The bikes care also equipped with high-end RockShox suspension and Sram Code Ultimate brakes for maximum performance. As mentioned earlier, the bikes’ carbon frames keep weight low and rigidity high, while a powerful Bafang M500 mid-drive motor delivers 500W of nominal output and 95 Nm of torque.

Up next, the Zebra and Cobra Pro cater to riders looking to go anywhere in style and comfort. These fat-tire adventurers are perfect for tackling sandy, muddy, and even snowy terrain, as they feature a powerful 1,000W motor which delivers a top speed of 28 miles per hour. Most notably, the Cobra Pro gets a fancy full-suspension frame, triple crown fork, and chunky 26x4.8 tires. Meanwhile, the Zebra focuses more on accessibility with its low step-through frame, but nevertheless, promises go-anywhere capability thanks to a suspension fork and knobby Kenda Krusade tires.

Last but not least, Himiway also showcased the new A7 Pro, a bike that promises maximum urban comfort thanks to its accessible, step-through frame, and full-suspension setup. The mid-drive motor offers impressive performance, while its 48V, 720-watt-hour battery pack promises impressive range on a single charge. Furthermore, riders can fine-tune ergonomics by way of a height-adjustable stem. Lastly, urban security isn’t left out of the equation thanks to a built-in wheel lock. Specifics such as the motor’s power output and claimed range figures for this model have yet to be announced.

As of this writing, Himiway has yet to announce the pricing of its new models. However, if their current model range is anything to go by, we can expect these new models to command quite an attractive price tag while boasting some thoroughly premium components and features. With that said, be sure to stay tuned for more details as we bring you the detailed specs and features of each model as we find out more about them.