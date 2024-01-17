New Van Ryself E-EDR AF Is Decathlon’s First Ultra-Lightweight Road E-Bike

French outdoor and sports retailer Decathlon has been making waves in the cycling industry all across the world, specifically in Europe. The brand has managed to strike a balance between value for money and impressive performance, and has pretty much raised the bar when it comes to “department store bicycles.” While Decathlon’s bikes are available in the US, it seems that its e-bikes are predominantly sold in the European market.

That being said, I’m sure there’s a way to get Decathlon’s e-bikes on US soil, as the company, through its subsidiaries Rockrider, Triban, and Van Rysel, has been rolling out quite an impressive selection of e-bikes in recent years. The newest e-bike to come out of Decathlon’s assembly line is the E-EDR AF under the Van Rysel road bike brand. It’s the company’s first “ultra-lightweight” electric road bike, tipping the scales at just 14 kilograms (31 pounds). Despite being made of aluminum, Decathlon’s managed to keep the weight down by bolting on some choice components. Let’s take a closer look.

For starters, it’s obvious that the Van Rysel E-EDR AF wants to punch beyond its price bracket. It’s rocking the compact and lightweight Mahle X35 motor which draws power from a compact 250-watt-hour battery pack housed within the frame. The result is a sleek setup that can make it hard to believe this bike is actually an e-bike. Decathlon says that the E-EDR AF can ride for about 62 miles on a single charge, though actual range would obviously depend on a multitude of factors.

Other premium components on the E-EDR AF include a carbon fork, hydraulic disc brakes, and an intuitive and easy to use control unit. The drivetrain consists of the Sram Apex AXS electronic drivetrain, complete with 12 gears selectable via a quick and responsive electronic shifter. This drivetrain has received excellent reviews thanks to its lightweight and instantaneous shifts, all while retaining a sleek and streamlined look thanks to the absence of wires and cables for the shifters.

Last but not least, let’s talk price. While top-tier e-road bikes like the Trek Domane+ SLR will easily set you back in excess of $10,000 USD, you can get a bike that’s around 80 to 90 percent the way there, while costing a fraction of the price. That said, the van Rysel E-EDR AF offers outstanding value for money with its 2,800-euro (about $3,059 USD) price tag.