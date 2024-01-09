When car companies show off outlandish concept cars, it’s often tough to distinguish fact from fiction—to parse out what’s purely a design exercise versus what’s actually headed to production.

Those questions were top of mind as Honda pulled the wraps off of two futuristic electric concepts on Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas. At a press conference, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe cleared up some of the confusion.

“A production model, based very close on this concept, will come first to the US and then around the world in 2026,” he said, referring to a long, sleek concept called the Saloon.

Gallery: Honda Concept EVs

8 Photos

It’s likely that many of the Saloon’s quirkiest attributes—like a dazzling screen in place of a grille and enormous gull-wing doors—won’t make it to American roads. But Mibe’s comments suggest that the overall design and look of the Saloon, which is unlike any vehicle on the road, will in fact be carried through to production.

Visually, the Saloon is simple and striking. It's comprised of a single form, rather than the traditional three-box design (hood, greenhouse, trunk) that sedans traditionally follow. It evokes wedge-shaped cars of the 1970s and 1980s—like the Lamborghini Countach—more than anything from the 21st century. Its low roofline and slippery silhouette will help reduce drag and increase range, a primary concern for EVs, Honda said. It also features a new Honda logo.

Honda also unveiled a concept van called the Space Hub, but it hasn't indicated that a production vehicle like it will hit the market.

The Saloon-inspired car will launch Honda’s new family of electric vehicles, dubbed Honda 0. They debut new tech from Honda that will allow for faster charging and better efficiency than today’s EVs. Specifics on the new line of vehicles are scant. We hope to learn more as 2026 approaches.