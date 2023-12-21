Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in November increased by 1.7% year-over-year to 260,227 units. After 11 months of 2023, the South Korean brand sold 2,872,092 vehicles (up 7.7% year-over-year).

These positive numbers are accompanied by even better sales results for all-electric cars, which proves that the brand's electrification is in full swing.

Get Fully Charged Kia's EVs have been a major success story for 2023 While other "legacy" automakers often struggle with all-electric car production, Kia has had a great year of sales—and more models are coming soon. The top models for the company right now are the EV6 and EV9.

Last month, the wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Kia's E-GMP-based models amounted to 16,916 (up 118% year-over-year), which is an all-time record.

It's also worth noting that the vast majority of Kia's production in South Korea was exported (over 15,000 EV6 and EV9).

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales)—unless otherwise specified, the numbers are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The wholesale shipments of the all-new Kia EV9 amounted to almost 8,456 units, which is a record and, interestingly, a slightly higher result than in the case of the Kia EV6 (8,108 units).

On top of that comes the newly launched Kia EV5 (352 units), which is produced and currently offered only in China. It's not clear whether the EV5 will ever be introduced in the U.S., but we can safely assume that at some point, we will see a compact, E-GMP-based SUV from Kia in North America, too.

Kia wholesale BEV sales last month (YOY change):

EV5: 352 (new)

EV6: 8,108 (up 5%)

EV9: 8,456 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 16,916 (up 118%)

* excluding the Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV

Kia EV6 And EV9 Wholesale Sales – November 2023

So far this year, Kia wholesale shipments of E-GMP-based electric cars exceeded 114,000 (up 41% year-over-year).

Kia wholesale BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

EV5: 373 (new)

EV6: 89,355 (up 18%)

EV9: 24,578 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 114,306 (up 51%)

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia also lists 11,502 retail sales of all-electric cars outside of South Korea, which is about 5.9% of the total retail sales. When combined with sales in South Korea (only models for which data are available), the total is at least 12,973 (up 48% year-over-year).

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Retail sales outside South Korea: 11,502 and 5.9% of the total volume

Total*: 12,973 (up 48%) and 5.0% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6, EV9) + overseas retail sales data (EV5, EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV)

The difference between the recent retail sales and wholesale shipments, clearly indicates that December might be a very strong month—maybe even a record one.

So far this year, the total retail sales of Kia BEVs exceeded 141,000 (up 15% year-over-year), which is five percent of the total volume. For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.