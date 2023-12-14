New Rockrider E-EXPL 700 Is A Capable Entry-Level Electric MTB

Outdoor and sports retailer Decathlon has made quite a name for itself in the cycling world with its in-house brands Rockrider, for mountain bikes, and B’Twin and Triban for road and commuter bikes. Given the growing popularity of e-bikes, Decathlon has also joined the bandwagon in full swing, and now has a wide selection of electrified two-wheelers to choose from.

The newest of which comes from its Rockrider brand, in the form of the E-EXPL 700 electric mountain bike. The new model caters to beginner and intermediate riders looking for a capable e-MTB without breaking the bank. The result is a hardtail electric MTB that promises respectable performance thanks to premium components from respectable brands such as Shimano. Its drivetrain, for example, consists of a Shimano Deore 5130 rear derailleur, Deore LG 11-43 rear cassette, and an LG500 chain – all of which are entry-level yet reliable components from the Japanese components manufacturer.

On the performance side of the equation, the Rockrider E-EXPL 700 relies on a premium drive system from Brose: the Drive-T mid-mounted motor. This compact yet powerful system delivers 70 Nm of torque, and provides pedal assistance up to a speed of 25 kilometers per hour (18 miles per hour). As for the battery, the e-MTB sports a 630-watt-hour battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 62 miles. For those looking to go the distance, there’s a 360-watt-hour range-extender that promises an extra 44 kilometers (27.5 miles) of range.

Complementing the respectable performance is a set of Tektro M530 hydraulic brakes, as well as a 130-millimeter suspension fork giving the bike decent off-road capability. The model is offered in a 29er configuration only, further highlighting its intended use for cross-country purposes. Last but not least, the E-EXPL 700 keeps the rider informed of pertinent ride stats via a full-color TFT display neatly mounted on the handlebars.

Availability-wise, the Rockrider E-EXPL 700 retains Decathlon’s attractive pricing. At just 2,499 euros ($2,724 USD), it delivers similar specs and performance as that of its mainstream rivals at a fraction of the cost. It’s offered in sizes S, M, and L, and can be found in Decathlon’s online store.