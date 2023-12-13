YT Industries Goes Big On Performance With Updated Decoy MX Core E-MTB

Electric bicycles just keep getting better and better. This is true not only for commuter and utility bikes, but also for sport and recreation bikes such as e-MTBs and gravel bikes. The latest of which comes to us from German direct-sales mountain bike maker YT Industries, with its new and improved Decoy MX Core.

The 2024 Decoy MX Core retains its playful design characterized by a slack geometry. It gets an enduro setup with 170 millimeters of front and 165 millimeters of rear suspension travel, ideal for riders looking to tackle some rugged, technical terrain. For 2024, there are three new Core builds, with which YT hopes to broaden the spectrum of choices for riders of varying budgets and performance preferences.

At the heart of the new YT Decoy MX Core lies the latest Shimano EP801 drive system. Rated for 80 Nm of torque, the motor has a peak power output of 600 watts, providing ample assistance to flatten even the steepest, most technical hills. Meanwhile, a larger 720-watt-hour battery pack extends the bike’s range, offering longer hours on the saddle exploring the trails.

For those demanding even more performance from their bikes, the Decoy MX Core can be outfitted with a Shimano XT Di2 12-speed drivetrain with the brand’s FreeShift feature that provides automatic gear adjustments while coasting, ensuring perfect response once the pedals are mashed. Other updates include Postman V2 dropper posts for quick and easy seat height adjustments according to various terrain. There are also new Maxxis Double Down tires, as well as upgraded suspension systems. Let’s take a look at the specific builds.

At the entry-level side of the spectrum, the YT Decoy MX Core 1 carries a price tag of $3,750 USD, and is equipped with the Shimano EP6 motor. It misses out on some of the fancy goodies of more premium models, and gets a smaller 540-watt-hour battery pack, RockShox suspension, and a Shimano Deore groupset. Up next, the Core 3 takes things up a notch with the Shimano EP801 motor, large 720-watt-hour battery and Fox suspension. It also gets a more premium Shimano XT and SLX drivetrain, but retails for a more expensive $4,900 USD.

Last but certainly not least is the Decoy MX Core 5, featuring the very best in terms of technology. This model features a full-carbon fiber frame and premium Fox suspension, as well as the Shimano EP801 motor paired with a large 720-watt-hour battery pack. It sails through its gears with a 12-speed Shimano XT Di2 groupset, and is inevitably the most expensive model at $6,400 USD.