In October, plug-in electric car sales in Europe once again increased year-over-year, slightly outpacing the overall market growth and gaining a bit more market share.

According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 260,324 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 24% more than a year ago. For comparison, the general market noted a 14% increase year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the market share of rechargeable cars amounted to 25%, compared to 23% a year ago.

All-electric cars remain the main force behind the expansion, as the number of BEV registrations increased by 36% year-over-year to roughly 170,000. Plug-in hybrids were up by only about five percent year-over-year to about 90,000 units.

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

BEVs: about *169,000 and 16% market share

PHEVs: about *91,000 and 9% market share

Total: 260,324 (up 24%) and 25% market share

*Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2023

So far this year, almost 2.5 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, which is about 23 percent of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: about *1.65 million and 16% market share

PHEVs: about *0.82 million and 7% market share

Total: 2,494,470 (up 31%) and 23% market share

*Estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y has recorded twelve consecutive months of being the best-selling plug-in car in Europe, with 11,583 new registrations in October.

One of the most interesting things is that the next two models are the MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV (8,463) and Audi Q4 e-tron (7,764), both noticeably outpacing the Volkswagen Group's main brand's model—the Volkswagen ID.4 (5,193 and #9).

The Tesla Model 3, with 7,149 sold, was the fourth most registered plug-in model last month with a big chance for even higher results at the end of the year once the all-new Highland version (imported from China) arrives in high volume.

By the way, the two next models—MG 4 (6,951) and Dacia Spring (6,150)—are also produced in China, which underlines the challenges ahead for the European automotive industry with the transition to electric cars.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 11,583 Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,463 Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,764 Tesla Model 3 - 7,149 MG 4 - 6,951 Dacia Spring - 6,150 Volvo XC40 - 5,884 (5,150 BEVs + 734 PHEVs) BMW i4 - 5,311 Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,193 Fiat 500 electric - 5,081

After the first ten months of 2023, the Tesla Model Y remains a lone leader, while the Tesla Model 3 is so far successfully defending its second position from the approaching Volkswagen ID.4.

Results in January-October:

Tesla Model Y - 220,310 Tesla Model 3 - 73,385 Volkswagen ID.4 - 69,833 Volvo XC40 - 64,270 (42,450 BEVs + 21,820 PHEVs) Skoda Enyaq iV - 61,473 MG 4 - 58,983 Audi Q4 e-tron - 56,892 Volkswagen ID.3 - 54,622 Fiat 500 electric - 54,425 Dacia Spring - 49,954

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

One of the most interesting things is that by the end of October, BMW had become a more popular plug-in car brand in Europe (by volume of new registrations) than Volkswagen. Both German brands have about an 8.2% share.

Meanwhile, Tesla is noticeably ahead (12.1%), although it's losing share in the segment to other automotive groups (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-October:

Tesla - 12.1%

BMW - 8.2%

Volkswagen - 8.2%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.7%

Audi - 5.6%

Volvo - 5.6%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-October: