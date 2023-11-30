In October, plug-in electric car sales in Europe once again increased year-over-year, slightly outpacing the overall market growth and gaining a bit more market share.
According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 260,324 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 24% more than a year ago. For comparison, the general market noted a 14% increase year-over-year.
Meanwhile, the market share of rechargeable cars amounted to 25%, compared to 23% a year ago.
All-electric cars remain the main force behind the expansion, as the number of BEV registrations increased by 36% year-over-year to roughly 170,000. Plug-in hybrids were up by only about five percent year-over-year to about 90,000 units.
Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):
- BEVs: about *169,000 and 16% market share
- PHEVs: about *91,000 and 9% market share
- Total: 260,324 (up 24%) and 25% market share
*Estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2023
So far this year, almost 2.5 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, which is about 23 percent of the total market.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):
- BEVs: about *1.65 million and 16% market share
- PHEVs: about *0.82 million and 7% market share
- Total: 2,494,470 (up 31%) and 23% market share
*Estimated from the market share
For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).
Top Plug-In Models
The Tesla Model Y has recorded twelve consecutive months of being the best-selling plug-in car in Europe, with 11,583 new registrations in October.
One of the most interesting things is that the next two models are the MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV (8,463) and Audi Q4 e-tron (7,764), both noticeably outpacing the Volkswagen Group's main brand's model—the Volkswagen ID.4 (5,193 and #9).
The Tesla Model 3, with 7,149 sold, was the fourth most registered plug-in model last month with a big chance for even higher results at the end of the year once the all-new Highland version (imported from China) arrives in high volume.
By the way, the two next models—MG 4 (6,951) and Dacia Spring (6,150)—are also produced in China, which underlines the challenges ahead for the European automotive industry with the transition to electric cars.
Results for the month:
- Tesla Model Y - 11,583
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,463
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,764
- Tesla Model 3 - 7,149
- MG 4 - 6,951
- Dacia Spring - 6,150
- Volvo XC40 - 5,884 (5,150 BEVs + 734 PHEVs)
- BMW i4 - 5,311
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,193
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,081
After the first ten months of 2023, the Tesla Model Y remains a lone leader, while the Tesla Model 3 is so far successfully defending its second position from the approaching Volkswagen ID.4.
Results in January-October:
- Tesla Model Y - 220,310
- Tesla Model 3 - 73,385
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 69,833
- Volvo XC40 - 64,270 (42,450 BEVs + 21,820 PHEVs)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 61,473
- MG 4 - 58,983
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 56,892
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 54,622
- Fiat 500 electric - 54,425
- Dacia Spring - 49,954
Top Brands And Automotive Groups
One of the most interesting things is that by the end of October, BMW had become a more popular plug-in car brand in Europe (by volume of new registrations) than Volkswagen. Both German brands have about an 8.2% share.
Meanwhile, Tesla is noticeably ahead (12.1%), although it's losing share in the segment to other automotive groups (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).
Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-October:
- Tesla - 12.1%
- BMW - 8.2%
- Volkswagen - 8.2%
- Mercedes-Benz - 7.7%
- Audi - 5.6%
- Volvo - 5.6%
Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-October:
- Volkswagen Group - 20.6% share (Volkswagen brand at 8.2%)
- Stellantis - 13.9%
- Tesla - 12.1%
- BMW Group - 9.8% share (BMW brand at 8.2%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 8.4%
- Mercedes-Benz Group - 8.3% (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.7%)
- Geely–Volvo - 8.0%