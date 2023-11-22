This E-Bike From German Brand Geos Is Lightweight, Sleek, And Stealthy

In Europe and Asia, lots of people are realizing the benefits of electric bicycles when it comes to shuttling around the metropolis. While cargo bikes are cool, practical, and capable, not everyone needs the luggage space they offer. As such, lightweight fitness e-bikes are also very popular thanks to their style, simplicity, and practicality.

Take, for example, this new e-bike from German brand Geos. The Geos e-bike flaunts a sleek, elegant, almost retro-inspired aesthetic accentuated by slim tubing and a streamlined geometry. It keeps everything very simple, so much so that it can very easily be mistaken for a non-electric bicycle. The Geos is made out of a steel frame, but manages to remain relatively lightweight at less than 15 kilograms. This is largely thanks to a carbon fork, as well as thin steel tubing. To prevent corrosion and provide a long-lasting finish, the bike is finished in a nickel-based coating. A wide range of color options is also offered.

Despite the frame’s simplicity, it manages to integrate some clever technology. For starters, it gets a tail light integrated into the top tube. The tail light also doubles as a hatch for the charging socket, further adding to the bike’s stealthy look. The bike is powered by a compact 350-watt-hour battery pack housed in the top tube, while a rear hub electric motor provides 250 watts of pedal assistance.

Geos gives riders the option to configure their e-bike with a variety of transmission options. There’s a single-speed option with a Gates Carbon Drive belt, as well as an 11-speed Sram GX1 derailleur option. That said, the cream of the crop comes in the form of a Pinion C1.12 Smart Shift drivetrain boasting automatic gears housed within the bottom bracket. The setup comes in either six speed and 12-speed options with automatic shifting.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Geos’ e-bike starts at 4,900 euros (about $5,371) for the single-speed option. However, this price tag can quickly skyrocket as you opt for more fancy transmission options, as well as in-house add-ons. Should you opt for the whole kit – Pinion drivetrain, Brooks saddle, Ergon grips, and mud guards – you’re looking at a price tag close to the 8,000-euro ($8,770) mark.