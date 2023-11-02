MIAMI (Nov. 2, 2023) – duPont REGISTRY Group, Driven Lifestyle's luxury ecosystem for the high-end automotive lifestyle, announces today the launch of duPont REGISTRY Insurance, a licensed insurance agency. The new luxury automotive insurance division offers the highest quality coverage and white glove service for high-end car owners through products offered by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY).

As the latest offering in the duPont REGISTRY Group portfolio, duPont REGISTRY Insurance serves the insurance needs of the collector car market. Customers can take advantage of highly competitive insurance premium rates through the company’s relationship with Hagerty and additional exclusive benefits.

“More Americans than ever are purchasing high-end cars, and many of these owners have experienced the challenges of insuring these types of vehicles. Insurance coverage can be hard to find, costly and riddled with inadequate customer service that doesn’t understand the high-end car market or the experience these customers expect,” says Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. “No one in the space knows this market or how to deliver the elevated experiences that high-net consumers expect as well as we do. duPont REGISTRY Insurance was created to provide white glove concierge service to our customers and other high-end car enthusiasts. The team will help them lock in the best coverage with the most competitive rates in the country while offering unmatched support for their driven lifestyle.”

In partnership with Hagerty, duPont REGISTRY Insurance has access to insurance coverage nationwide. Additional benefits include a free subscription to duPont REGISTRY magazine, free listings on duPontREGISTRY.com for vehicles insured by duPont REGISTRY Insurance, and more.

“We’re excited to work with duPont REGISTRY and its elite clientele,” shares Derek Prechtl, Hagerty’s Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. “Properly insuring and valuing high-worth cars requires specialized knowledge. We have the data, expertise and world-class customer service these owners deserve.”

“Owners of exotic and high-end cars are not looking for the quickest insurance option. They seek reliable, transparent and high-touch experiences, and this relationship was built to deliver just that,” adds Tessier.

For additional information on duPont REGISTRY Insurance, visit insurance.dupontregistry.com.